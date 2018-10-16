Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Announces Attendance at the CannMed 2018 Conference, Held at the UCLA Luskin Conference Center, Los Angeles, October 22-24

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Maryland, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a leader in personalized cannabinoid medicine focused on cancer and its side effects, announced today that Mr. Eyal Barad, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' Co-Founder and CEO, will be in attendance at the 2018 CannMed conference, held at the UCLA Luskin Conference Center, Los Angeles, between October 22nd – 24th , 2018.

CannMed 2018, a Personalized Cannabinoid Medicine Conference, attracts medical cannabis researchers from multiple countries who present their latest findings with regards to the efficacy of treating a variety of conditions with cannabis. Amongst other issues, the conference will also highlight treating cancer with Cannabis.

The event will also feature a panel of speakers including key leaders in medical cannabis research, clinical application, production and clinical trials. Coming on the heels of Cannabics' public announcement this week of the positive results of its pilot study on advanced cancer patients at the CannX Medical conference in Tel Aviv, the company is excited to interface with other scientists and researchers.

"As a drug discovery company that is focused on cannabinoid-based compositions for effective treatment of cancer and it's side effects, we welcome the potential in interacting with other scientists and researchers in the field," said Eyal Barad, CEO and Co-Founder of Cannabics Pharmaceuticals.

Mr. Barad will be available for one-on-one meetings.

Contact: info@cannabics.com

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNBX) is a U.S public company that is developing a platform which leverages novel drug-screening tools and artificial intelligence to create cannabinoid-based therapies for cancer that are more precise to a patient's profile. By developing tools to assess effectiveness on a personalized basis, Cannabics is helping to move cannabinoids into the future of cancer therapy. The company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and Cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com .

For further information, please contact:

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

+1-877-424-2429

Info@Cannabics.com

http://www.Cannabics.com

