Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Announces the Appointment of Dr. Yaakov Waksman as Head of Cannabidiol Research

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Maryland, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a leader in personalized cannabinoid medicine focused on cancer and its side effects, announced today that Dr. Yaakov Waksman is to join the company as Head of Cannabidiol Research.

Dr. Waksman, 66, is well known for his work under the supervision of Prof. Raphael Mechoulam at the Department of Natural Products, School of Pharmacy, Faculty of Medicine at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. In his studies, Dr. Waksman has examined the effects of cannabinoids on the human immune system and discovered that Cannabidiol can prevent the production of TNF - a discovery that had both theoretical and practical implications. Tumor necrosis factor (TNF) is a cell signaling protein [cytokine] involved in systemic inflammation and acute phase reactin. TNF is produced by activated macrophages and promotes inflammation.

Dr. Waksman holds a B.Sc. and a M.Sc earned at the Faculty of Agriculture in Rehovot, Israel. Mr. Waksman earned his PhD in Biology in 1995 at the Faculty of Agriculture at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Dr. Waksman held post-doctoral positions under the supervision of Prof. Raphael Mechoulam, Prof. Esther Shoami and Prof. Ruth Galili at the Department of Natural Products, School of Pharmacy, Faculty of Medicine at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Ein-Karem (1994-1997), and at the Department of Microbiology & Immunology at the Medical College of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University [VCU] in Richmond, VA, USA (1996-9).

Dr. Waksman has also held teaching and research fellow positions at the Department of Animal Research, Faculty of Agriculture, Rehovot, and at the Department of Histology, Hematology & Cell Biology, The Sackler School of Medicine, Tel-Aviv University.

At Cannabics, Dr. Waksman will focus on developing Cannabidiol based formulations for new indications, utilizing the molecule therapeutics properties and its lack of psycho-activity.

Dr. Eyal Ballan, CTO and Co-Founder, said: "We are excited to have a leading researcher of such caliber as Dr. Waksman. We believe that his expertise, combined with his experience and vast knowledge will greatly contribute to Cannabics as it moves forward with its vision to personalize cannabinoid-based treatments for cancer patients."

Dr. Yaakov Waksman said: "I look forward to exploring the potential of cannabidiol (CBD) and chemotherapy combined. It was recently found that CBD opens ion channels in cancer cells membranes, allowing more molecules of chemotherapeutic drugs to enter inside the cancer cell and destroy it. Our laboratory will further explore the concentrations as well as combinations with other cannabinoids (and terpenes) together with chemotherapy."

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX) is a U.S public company that is developing a platform which leverages novel drug-screening tools and artificial intelligence to create cannabinoid-based therapies for cancer that are more precise to a patient's profile. By developing tools to assess effectiveness on a personalized basis, Cannabics is helping to move cannabinoids into the future of cancer therapy. The company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and Cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com.

