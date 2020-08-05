Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Dana Ben-Ami Shor (MD), Gastroenterologist, to its Scientific Board of Advisors

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a leader in personalized cannabinoid medicine focused on cancer and its side effects, announced today that it has appointed Dr. Dana Ben-Ami Shor to its Scientific Board of Advisors.

Dr. Ben-Ami Shor is a recognized expert in invasive endoscopy and gastroenterology in the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel-Aviv, Israel. She is joining fellow gastroenterologists Prof. Zamir Halpern and Dr. Erez Scapa in the company's Advisory Board. Dr. Ben-Ami Shor, along with the other members, will assist the company in the design and implementation of the company's clinical validation plan of its novel drug candidate for the treatment of colorectal cancer.

Dr. Ben-Ami Shor earned her M.D in 2009, graduating cum laude from the Sackler Faculty of Medicine, Tel Aviv University. She specialized in internal medicine and gastroenterology at the Sheba Medical Center, Israel. She also successfully completed an advanced endoscopy (ASGE) accredited fellowship within the Center for Interventional Endoscopy at AdventHealth, in Florida. Additionally, Dr. Ben-Ami Shor is proficient in both diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP).



Dr. Ben-Ami Shor's research is focused on innovative treatments, autoimmune diseases, pancreatic diseases, biliary diseases, obesity, mechanisms of action, epidemiology and the natural course of the studied diseases. She has published over 40 refereed papers; including 25 original articles, 7 reviews, and 3 book chapters.

Gabriel Yariv, Cannabics' President and COO commented: "Dr. Ben-Ami Shor is an important addition to our expanding medical team of experts in the field of Gastroenterology. Dr. Ben-Ami Shor is already assisting the company in our preclinical studies with human biopsies, and having her join the company's advisory board will help push forward our plans for clinical validation of our novel drug candidate for treatment of colorectal cancer."

Dr Ben-Ami Shor commented: "I am honored to join Cannabics' Advisory Board, and am excited about the opportunity to collaborate on the company's plan for validation of a drug candidate for colorectal cancer."

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX) is a U.S. public company that is developing a platform that leverages novel drug-screening tools to create cannabinoid-based therapies for cancer that are more precise to a patient's profile. By developing tools to assess effectiveness on a personalized basis, Cannabics is helping to move cannabinoids into the future of cancer therapy. The Company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com. For the latest updates on Cannabics Pharmaceuticals follow the Company on Twitter @Cannabics, Facebook @CannabicsPharmaceuticals, LinkedIn, and on Instagram @Cannabics_Pharmaceuticals.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those outlined in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed July 14th, 2020. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc., which are condoned by the Company, must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its source.

