Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Appoints Two Independent Directors

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Maryland, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a leader in personalized cannabinoid medicine focused on cancer and its side effects, today announced that it has appointed two new independent directors to its board of directors, Dr. Estery Giloz-Ran and Eran Ballan, Esq.

Dr. Giloz-Ran, has a long record of leveraging strategic planning and problem solving to drive business growth. She is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a PhD in tax, accounting and finance from Ben- Gurion University in Israel, and previously, served as the Head of the Accounting Program at the Peres Academic Center's School of Business. Dr. Giloz-Ran has served as an external director in several public companies, including "Blue Square Real Estate," "Aran R&D," "Oversiz", "Suny", and "Kamada" and is the former chairperson of the board of directors of Tamir Fishman, a leading Israeli venture capital fund.

Dr. Giloz-Ran has also served as visiting scholar at the New York University Stern School of Business and held the position of visiting assistant professor of finance at the Yeshiva University School of Business. Dr. Giloz-Ran is currently a lecturer in the department of economics and accounting at Bar Ilan University in Israel.



Eran Ballan, Esq., brings exceptional management experience at large and complex corporate entities in international markets. Mr. Ballan served as Partner, and Head of the biotech department at Naschitz Brandes Amir, one of the largest law firms in Israel. Mr. Ballan holds an LL. B degree from Essex University, UK, and an LL.M degree from New York University, Faculty of Law.

Mr. Ballan served as Senior Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Gazit Globe, a Tel Aviv Stock Exchange listed company that is part of the TA-35 and Real-Estate 15 indexes in Israel. Mr. Ballan brings a deep technical understanding in forming and executing cross-border corporate strategy and access to capital markets.

"Estery and Eran are exceptional additions to our board," said Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' CEO, Mr. Eyal Barad. "The experience and expertise they bring as entrepreneurs and corporate leaders is incredibly valuable in shaping and guiding the current direction of the company. These nominations will help strengthen our corporate governance where we seek to adhere to Nasdaq and NYSE standards. We believe our common energies and professionalism will elevate the delivery of our unique platform to market."

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNBX) is a U.S public company that is developing a platform which leverages novel drug-screening tools and artificial intelligence to create cannabinoid-based therapies for cancer that are more precise to a patient's profile. By developing tools to assess effectiveness on a personalized basis, Cannabics is helping to move cannabinoids into the future of cancer therapy. The company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and Cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com.

