Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' CEO to Present at the Planet MicroCap Conference in Las Vegas and at the ThinkEquity Conference in New York City

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Maryland, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a leader in personalized cannabinoid medicine focused on cancer and its side effects, announced that Mr. Eyal Barad, CEO, is scheduled to present at the Planet Microcap Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, being held at the Bally's Hotel, and at the ThinkEquity Conference in New York City being held at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

Mr. Barad is scheduled to present at the Planet MicroCap conference in Las Vegas at 2pm Pacific Time on May 1, 2019.

Mr. Barad will also be speaking at the ThinkEquity conference, at 2pm Eastern Time, on May 2, 2019.

At the conferences, Mr. Barad will provide an overview on the company's mission and provide insight into the company's path forward towards introducing cannabinoids to modern medicine, by using its unique platform to merge technology and natural cannabinoid compounds.

The company will also be accepting 1x1 meetings with Investors.

Additional information on the conferences is available at

https://www.think-equity.com/thinkequity-conference

and at

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNBX) is a U.S public company that is developing a platform which leverages novel drug-screening tools and artificial intelligence to create cannabinoid-based therapies for cancer that are more precise to a patient's profile. By developing tools to assess effectiveness on a personalized basis, Cannabics is helping to move cannabinoids into the future of cancer therapy. The company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and Cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com.

For the latest updates on Cannabics Pharmaceuticals follow the company on Twitter @cannabics1, Facebook @CannabicsPharmaceuticals, LinkedIn, and on Instagram @Cannabics_Pharmaceuticals.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its source.

For more information about Cannabics visit www.Cannabics.com

For further information, please contact:

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Phone: +1 (877) 424-2429

info@cannabics.com

http://www.cannabics.com

SOURCE Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.