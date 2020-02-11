Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Collaborates With RCKMC to Develop Cannabis Strains Targeting Gastrointestinal Cancers

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Maryland, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a leader in personalized cannabinoid medicine focused on cancer and its side effects, announced today that it has signed a Memorandum Of Understanding with RCK Medical Cannabis to develop cannabis chemovars targeted to treat gastro intestinal cancers.

RCKMC is an Israeli company, focused on breeding stable cannabis hybrid-seeds, tailor-made cannabis strains and genetic research, and a provider of a host of technologies, expertise and know-how throughout the entire medical cannabis grow cycle.

Cannabics and RCKMC plan to develop cannabis chemovars with cannabinoid profiles previously found to have antitumor properties in preclinical studies on Gastrointestinal cancers. These strains of the cannabis will be the source genetics for the development of botanically derived active pharmaceutical ingredients (API's).

Dr. Noam Chehanovsky, CTO and Co-Founder of RCKMC commented: "We are intrigued to be involved in strain development designed to target cancer biopsies. We have a large variety of strains and nurturing expertise, which together with our proprietary breeding technologies, lead to a wide range of chemotypes to be examined by Cannabics."

Dr. Eyal Ballan, CTO and Co-Founder of Cannabics Pharmaceuticals said: "RCKMC is a pioneer in the field of plant genetics and breeding. Its expertise will synergize with Cannabics' clinical capabilities to create the bases for proprietary drug development from seed to formulation."

About RCKMC

RCK is an Israeli cannabis company, breeding tailor-made medical strains and repeatable & stable cannabis hybrid-seeds, being the first company to operate a methodological marker-assisted-breeding of cannabis, having cutting-edge proprietary technologies and led by professional team, RCKMC opens the gate to a new era of cannabis agriculture.

For more information: https://www.rckmc.com

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX) is a U.S. public company that is developing a platform which leverages novel drug-screening tools and artificial intelligence to create cannabinoid-based therapies for cancer that are more precise to a patient's profile. By developing tools to assess effectiveness on a personalized basis, Cannabics is helping to move cannabinoids into the future of cancer therapy. The company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and Cancer.

For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com .

For the latest updates on Cannabics Pharmaceuticals follow the company on Twitter@Cannabics, Facebook@CannabicsPharmaceuticals, LinkedIn, and on Instagram @Cannabics_Pharmaceuticals.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed January 14th, 2020. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its source.

For more information about Cannabics:

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Phone: +1-(877)-424-2429

info@Cannabics.com

http://www.Cannabics.com

