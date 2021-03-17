Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' Drug Candidate RCC-33 Prolongs Survival Rate in Mice Inoculated with Human Colorectal Cancer Cells

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Md., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine, released today the concluding results of its in-vivo study evaluating the efficacy of the company's proprietary drug candidate RCC-33 in prolonging survival rate in mice inoculated with human colorectal cancer cells. Study results indicate a 35% prolonged survival rate in mice exposed to RCC-33 in comparison with sham control mice, as shown by Kaplan-Meier survival curve analysis, P-value = 0.08 (Figure 1).

The mean survival rate observed in the experimental group was 31 days from treatment initiation vs. 23 days in the control group, reflecting a 35% increase in survival rate in the treatment group. The current results, taken together with previously obtained results of 33% reduction in tumor volume in the RCC-33 exposed group, further support the promising potential role of RCC-33 as part of the treatment armamentarium against colorectal cancer in the future. Company is aiming to schedule a pre-IND meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration by next quarter and start Phase 1/2a trials by beginning of 2022.

"Cannabics™ RCC-33 is the first proprietary antitumor formulation we have released for in-vivo testing. This, out of a developing pipeline of additional antitumor drug candidates that we are currently working on," said Eyal Barad, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' Co-founder and CEO. "Our aim with RCC-33 is to help a large and growing group of patients and assist in fulfilling a significant unmet need in an estimated $10 billion market."

Gabriel Yariv, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' President and COO said, "Colorectal cancer accounts for 10% of all cancer cases worldwide, with an approximated 1.8M new cases diagnosed annually. CRC is also the second most lethal cancer type accounting for over 550k deaths annually. It is also estimated that over 65% of CRC patients will have a survival rate of 5 years or longer, which creates ample opportunity for RCC-33 to potentially become a part of their treatment regime."

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX) is a U.S. public company and a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine. The Company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com. For the latest updates on Cannabics Pharmaceuticals follow the Company on Twitter @Cannabics, Facebook @CannabicsPharmaceuticals, LinkedIn, and on Instagram @Cannabics_Pharmaceuticals.

