Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Files a PCT Patent Application for Proprietary Cancer Treatment Formulations

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Md., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine, announced today that it had filed a patent application under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) for novel formulations developed for treatment of various cancer types.

Said patent application includes ample preclinical supporting data collected from in-vitro experiments performed in the company's in-house drug discovery facilities in Israel, as well as from in-vivo experiments performed on mice.

Gabriel Yariv, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals President and COO: "After a rigorous process of screening, testing and analyzing a variety of unique molecular compounds, and their effect on human biopsies and cancer cell lines, we have identified specific formulations that stand out in terms of their performance. These formulations are detailed in the current PCT application, and we plan to turn them into new drug candidates for specific cancer treatments in the near future".

This news follows the company's announcement from last week concerning "Notice of Allowance" received by the company from The Mexican Patent and Trademark Office (IMPI) on a separate patent application.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals:

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX) is a U.S. public company and a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine. The Company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com. For the latest updates on Cannabics Pharmaceuticals follow the Company on Twitter @Cannabics, Facebook @CannabicsPharmaceuticals, LinkedIn, and on Instagram @Cannabics_Pharmaceuticals.

