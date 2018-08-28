Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Granted Patent in Israel for Its Core Technology for Personalized Cannabinoid Based Medicine

The company has recently upgraded its R&D lab to further develop the technology imbedded in this patent and to pave the way for a better understanding of the biological relations between cannabinoids and cancer, and has created a vast library of cannabinoid compounds which constitutes thousands of samples, all being tested as treatments on dozens of types of cancers in an automated fashion.

"We are excited to see the technology we offer and our vision both being implemented in our lab and acknowledged as the company's proprietary asset," said Dr. Eyal Ballan, Cannabics co-founder and chief technology officer. "I believe in the therapeutic value of natural compounds and trust technology to guide us in improving cannabinoid - cancer treatments."

"I am privileged to have the opportunity to direct the research group and looking forward to further validating the connection between cannabinoids and cancer and its therapeutic potential," said Dr Haleli Sharir, principal scientist.

Israel is the first country in which this patent has been granted and results of patent examinations in several other countries are expected in the coming year. "We will continue to strengthen our intellectual property portfolio while actualizing our technology in our lab and providing the scientific data to back our achievements," said Dr. Ballan.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals



Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNBX) is a United States public company that has developed a platform which leverages novel drug-screening tools and artificial intelligence to develop cannabinoid-based therapies for cancer that are more precise to a patient's genetic profile. By developing tools to assess effectiveness on a personalized basis, Cannabics is helping to move medical cannabinoids into the future of cancer therapy.

The company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and Cancer.

