Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Granted Patent in South Africa for Its Personalized Cannabinoid Based Diagnostics

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Maryland, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a leader in personalized cannabinoid medicine focused on cancer and its side effects, announced today that it has been granted its patent for its core technology by the South Africa Patent Office. Following the patent's approval in Israel in September 2018, this patent encompasses the systems and methods required to produce data on the interaction between different cannabinoids and cancer cells. This technology enables screening the effects of a multitude of compounds derived from the cannabis plant on cancer cell lines and biopsies. The technology will facilitate the development of more accurate cannabinoid compounds designated for specific cancers and specific genetic profile of patients, and at the same time will serve as a source for supportive data for cannabinoid-based treatments.

"In South Africa, a recent ruling by the constitutional court made it legal for adults to cultivate and use cannabis in private in their homes, paving the way for better access to cannabinoid compositions," said Dr. Eyal Ballan, Cannabics co-founder and chief technology officer.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNBX) is a U.S public company that is developing a platform which leverages novel drug-screening tools and artificial intelligence to create cannabinoid-based therapies for cancer that are more precise to a patient's profile. By developing tools to assess effectiveness on a personalized basis, Cannabics is helping to move cannabinoids into the future of cancer therapy. The company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and Cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on July 16th, 2018. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

For further information, please contact:

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

+1-877-424-2429

Info@Cannabics.com

http://www.Cannabics.com

SOURCE Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

