Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Hires Two New Scientists to Further Develop Cannabinoid Diagnostic Tests and Treatments for Cancer

Dr. Sharir is widely recognized for her role in identifying a potentially new cannabinoid receptor, GPR55. She was a member of a research group responsible for discovering that human GPR55 is activated by several types of cannabinoids. Dr. Sharir has published nine peer-reviewed research papers on the topic. The research was funded by the National Institute of Health (NIH/NIDA), and results are available through the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI).

Dr. Sharir is also proficient in the development, optimization and implementation of high-throughput screening (HTS) and high-content screening (HCS) assessments – approaches to cell biology that are used for large-scale applications.

Dr. Kfir has a background in molecular genetics and specializes in RNA processing and chromatin organization. His previous work has focused on HTS and on researching new chemotherapy treatments that restore a cancer cell's ability to undergo "programmed cell death".

"Dr. Sharir and Dr. Kfir's experience will effectively guide Cannabics' data discovery process and will streamline our compound screenings," said Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Co-Founder and CEO Eyal Barad. "The combined expertise of these leading scientists will help us develop and implement HCS analysis to address the effects of cannabinoids on cancer growth."

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNBX) is a United States-based public company that is developing cannabinoid diagnostic tests for the personalized treatment of cancer. Cannabics is developing a blood test that allows practitioners to precisely tailor medical cannabinoid-based therapies to an individual patient's profile and cancer. Cannabics' approach can also be used to develop cannabinoid-based therapies as preventive or primary cancer treatments – not just palliative, the way it's being used now. By developing tools to assess effectiveness on a personalized basis, Cannabics is helping to move medical cannabinoids into the mainstream of cancer therapies.

The company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed to conduct scientific and clinical research on harnessing the therapeutic properties of cannabinoid formulations. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com.

