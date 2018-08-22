Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Appoints Dr. Estery Giloz-Ran to Its Advisory Board

TEL AVIV, Israel, August 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a leader in personalized cannabinoid medicine focused on cancer and its side effects, Board of Directors is proud to announce its addition of Dr Giloz-Ran, former manager of Grants Capital Investment, at INTEL Corporation, Israel - to its advisory board.

"We are honored to have Dr. Giloz-Ran join our Board of Advisors, her exceptional record in international business management suits us well as our state-of-the-art laboratory comes into operation and we are being approached by potential medical partners to explore joint ventures," said Eyal Ballan, CTO.

Estery Giloz-Ran is a PhD and CPA who has over a decade specializing in multi-national business development. Dr Gilon-Raz served as head of grants capital investment law, at INTEL Corporation, Israel. She is past Chairman of the Board of Tamir Fishman, a venture capital firm; has been external director in eight significant public companies such as KAMADA (NASDAQ : KMDA ); Director at Emerald, a medical device company; lecturer at Bar Ilan University, Ben Gurion University; and visiting professor at the Stern Business School (New York).

"I'm excited to join CNBX's outstanding vision," says Dr Gilon-Raz. "The need for a natural cancer cure is a well-known fact and I'm happy to help the company reaching that goal, using new collaborations with leading global players."

Dr. Giloz-Ran received her CPA as a certified public accountant in 2007; MBA (cum laude) from Ben Gurion University in 2010, PhD in accounting and finance from Ben Gurion University (2013), and did her postdoctoral work at New York University in 2014.

Dr. Giloz-Ran joins the current Board of Advisors which includes Dr. Gil Feiler, Business Development, Scientific Advisor; Prof. Amos Toren, MD, Medical Advisor; Dr. Tal Mofkadi, financial advisor, and Dr. Sigalit Ariely- Portnoy, Strategic Regulatory Advisor, Clinical, Quality and Validation.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNBX) is a United States public company that is developing a platform that leverages drug screening and artificial intelligence to develop cannabinoid-based therapies for palliative care and cancer treatments that are more precise to a patient's profile and specific cancer. By developing tools to assess effectiveness on a personalized basis, Cannabics is helping to move medical cannabinoids into the future of cancer therapies. The company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Health Ministry to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations. For more information, please visit http://www.cannabics.com or contact us at Info@Cannabics.com

