Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Initiates In-Vivo Animal Studies for FDA Pre-IND Meeting Package

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Maryland, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based therapeutic formulations and medicines, announced today that it has initiated a series of proof of concept (POC), in-vivo, animal model studies to test its drug candidate RCC-33 on mice transplanted with colorectal cancer tumor cell lines. Study results are to be included in the data package being prepared for submission to the US Food and Drug Administration along with a request for a pre-IND Meeting.

The animal studies follow previous successful completion of In-Vitro studies using the company's proprietary Drug Candidate RCC-33 on colorectal cancer cell lines and fresh human biopsies obtained under Helsinki Approved Protocol at the company's in-house laboratory in Israel.

Gabriel Yariv, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' President and COO said: "We are proud to be at the forefront of cannabinoid-based drug discovery and clinical development. Our aim is to be the first company to bring a comprehensive pre-clinical data package before the FDA in support of a cannabinoid-based Drug Candidate for the treatment of colorectal cancer. Today marks an important step in that direction."

Eyal Ballan, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' CTO said: "The initiation of In-Vivo studies in animals represents an important milestone for the company in beginning a clinical path we have specifically designed to bring our proprietary RCC-33 drug candidate before the US Food and Drug Administration for review."

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals:

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX) is a U.S. public company and a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based therapeutic formulations and medicines. The Company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com. For the latest updates on Cannabics Pharmaceuticals follow the Company on Twitter @Cannabics, Facebook @CannabicsPharmaceuticals, LinkedIn, and on Instagram @Cannabics_Pharmaceuticals.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those outlined in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, our latest 10-K Report filed November 4th, 2020. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc., which are condoned by the Company, must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its source.

