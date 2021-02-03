Cannabics Pharmaceutical's Interim in-vivo Study Results Show a 27% Lower Tumor Volume in Mice Treated with Company's Proprietary Drug Candidate for Colorectal Cancer

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Maryland, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicines, announced today that it has obtained interim results for its ongoing in-vivo study evaluating the efficacy of the company's proprietary drug candidate RCC-33 for colorectal cancer in nude-mice. The interim results show a 27% reduction in tumor volume in mice exposed to RCC-33 in comparison with sham control mice. Both groups were inoculated with colorectal cancer cells. Daily doses of intraperitoneal (IP) delivery of RCC-33 or sham were initiated on day 5. Differences in tumor volume between the two groups were first observed after 5 days of treatment (day 10). Interim results of a 27% reduction in tumor volume were recorded after 12 days of treatment (day 17), with p-value=0.022. Study is ongoing.

Effect of Cannbics TM RCC-33 on Tumor Development in Mice Inoculated with Human Colorectal Cancer Cells

Gabriel Yariv, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' President and COO said: "Developing innovative formulations to combat colorectal cancer is a worthy cause. Colorectal cancer is the third most diagnosed cancer worldwide and the second most lethal. That said, 67% of colorectal cancer patients undergoing currently available treatments survive for 5 years or longer. Accordingly, our objective with RCC-33 is to be able to demonstrate its efficacy and enter an official FDA track, eventually reaching a position where we can potentially help a large group of people get better and live longer; this is our ultimate goal and today marks an important step in the right direction."

Dr. Eyal Ballan, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Co-founder and CTO said: "Today's interim results mark an important milestone for the company. Seeing our formulation cause attenuation in tumor growth, in-vivo, and already within 12 days of treatment, is a clear indicator and an encouragement for us to continue with our focus and efforts in the direction we chose and believe in."

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals:

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX) is a U.S. public company and a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicines. The Company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com. For the latest updates on Cannabics Pharmaceuticals follow the Company on Twitter @Cannabics, Facebook @CannabicsPharmaceuticals, LinkedIn, and on Instagram @Cannabics_Pharmaceuticals.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those outlined in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed January 14th, 2021. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc., which are condoned by the Company, must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its source.

SOURCE Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

