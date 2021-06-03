Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Launches a Breast Cancer Treatment Research Program

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Md., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine, announced today the launching of a new research program for the development of a Breast Cancer antitumor targeting medicine.

The announcement comes following the launching of a Melanoma research program in April 2021, and as the company is gearing up for submission of a pre-IND meeting package and meeting request to the US Food and Drug Administration regarding its Colorectal Cancer treatment drug candidate RCC-33.

Gabriel Yariv, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals President and COO, said: "We have successfully completed a series of preclinical experiments in our in-house research facilities and have identified promising antitumor results on Breast Cancer cell lines. Based on these encouraging results, we now plan further research aimed at developing a new drug candidate for the treatment of Breast Cancer."

Eyal Barad Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' Co-founder and CEO commented: "This new research project for Breast Cancer is evidence of how the company can leverage its unique expertise and experience to develop new antitumor formulas using our own drug discovery platform. This Breast Cancer research project is the third cancer treatment project we have launched after Colorectal Cancer and Melanoma, and I expect that additional projects will follow in the near future."

Breast cancer is the most common invasive cancer in women, and it is the most commonly diagnosed type of cancer globally along with lung cancer. According to the World Health Organization, in 2020, approximately 2.3M cases of Breast Cancer were diagnosed worldwide, and some 685,000 related deaths occurred globally.

