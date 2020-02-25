Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Partners With NewCanna to Commence Research Based on Colombian Indigenous Cannabis Landraces

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Maryland, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a leader in personalized cannabinoid medicine focused on cancer and its side effects, announced today that it has signed an agreement with NewCanna Hub, a company located in Colombia, under which the two companies will research the anti-tumor effects of cannabinoid profiles found in indigenous Colombian landraces, which will focus on gastrointestinal cancers.

NewCanna Hub is a multidisciplinary cannabis platform engaged in genetic advancement, stabilization, optimization, and commercialization of cannabis cultivars. The Company's research combines 21st-century technology merged with ancient ancestral knowledge provided by Caucannabis, the oldest established cooperative of indigenous cannabis cultivators in Colombia, in partnership with 1,600 micro licensed Colombian cultivators. NewCanna has amassed one of the world's most extensive assortment of legally registered landraces and hybrid cannabis cultivars. This portfolio includes several landraces, unique to Colombia.

Cannabis Landraces, such as Colombian Gold, Santa Marta Gold, Mango Biche, PatiMorada, and Punto Rojo, which will be studied, are native plant populations that have developed over the centuries and have adapted to the environmental conditions of their geographical location, developing unique characteristics over time. Having grown indigenously for so many years, landrace cultivars didn't experience variations from plant to plant and maintain compound consistency.

The very isolated Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountains, home of the Colombian Gold landrace, is one of the world's highest coastal ranges reaching altitudes of over 18,000 feet and has a unique tropical mountain climate. Thus, Colombian landraces are also high in CBD and CBN. At the same time, their terpenoid and flavonoid profiles are unique and very promising in terms of their potential therapeutic effects.

The two companies agreed, upon the fulfillment of regulatory requirements and conditions in their respective territories, to conduct research that will utilize Cannabics' High Through Put Screening (HTS) facility in Israel to screen and study the anti-tumor effects of Colombian landraces on various types of gastrointestinal cancers. Findings obtained may be used to develop, cultivate, and optimize cultivars that exhibit anti-tumor properties for treating cancers of the digestive tract.

Mr. Santiago Londono, CEO and Founder of NewCanna Hub, said: "We are excited to partner with Cannabics Pharmaceuticals to study the anti-tumor properties of original Colombian landraces. By utilizing Cannabics' platform, we will be able to unlock insights that have been thus far out of reach. We hope that by repeatedly testing and optimizing, we may be able to successfully craft proprietary cultivars which are targeted to a specific need."

Mr. Eyal Barad, Co-Founder, and CEO of Cannabics Pharmaceuticals said: "We aim to continue advancing our cannabinoid compound library. By way of the present collaboration, we will gain access to the building blocks of medical cannabis cultivars today. This is another important step in our cannabinoid profile mapping for the personalization of cannabinoid-based medicine for cancer patients."

About NewCanna:

A privately held company headquartered in Bogota, Colombia, NewCanna is a vertically integrated global cannabis company with activities including genetic registration, large scale cultivation, research and development, manufacturing, and distribution.

The Company is devoted to the research, education, and sustainability of the cannabis industry in Colombia. It is comprised of renowned research organizations and providers who have come together to create high quality, locally sourced products. NewCanna Hub is focused on sustainable product regulations, ethical practices, and cannabis goods and services that emphasize the logistical, scientific, and social needs of cannabis cultivation and distribution. For more information, please see http://www.newcannahub.com/.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX) is a U.S public company that is developing a platform that leverages novel drug-screening tools and artificial intelligence to create cannabinoid-based therapies for cancer that are more precise to a patient's profile. By developing tools to assess effectiveness on a personalized basis, Cannabics is helping to move cannabinoids into the future of cancer therapy. The Company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com .

