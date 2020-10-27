Cannabics Pharmaceuticals receives "Intention to Grant a European Patent" notice for its System and Method for High Throughput Screening of Cancer Cells patent application

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Maryland, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based therapeutic formulations and medicines, announced today that it has been informed by the European Patent Office that the examining division intends to grant the company a European Patent for the Company's application titled "A System and Method for High Throughput Screening of Cancer Cells."

Drug Sensitivity Heatmap of Multiple Cannabinoids and Cancer Cells

This patent application relates to the company's CANNABICS™ CDx companion diagnostic drug sensitivity test, whereby a patient's biopsy is screened to match the optimal cannabinoid combination available using the company's high throughput screening of cancer cells proprietary technology.

Outside the European territory, this patent is also currently being reviewed in other territories including the US and Canada. The decision of the European examiner is significant in that it could also accelerate the review process in other territories who offer a Patent Prosecution Highway such as Canada, India, Mexico and Brazil.

Gabriel Yariv, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' President and COO said: "This patent exemplifies our pioneering vision to bring Cannabinoid-based therapies and treatments to cancer patients worldwide and will strengthen our position as we concentrate on penetrating the European market".

Dr. Eyal Ballan, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' CTO, said:" As pioneers in Cannabinoid-based Cancer diagnostics, we have always believed in the novelty and uniqueness of our vision to personalize cannabinoid treatments. The intention of the European examiner to grant our patent is certainly a positive vindication for our efforts".

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX) is a U.S. public company and a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based therapeutic formulations and medicines. The Company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com. For the latest updates on Cannabics Pharmaceuticals follow the Company on Twitter @Cannabics, Facebook @CannabicsPharmaceuticals, LinkedIn, and on Instagram @Cannabics_Pharmaceuticals.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those outlined in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed July 14th, 2020. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc., which are condoned by the Company, must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its source.

For more information about Cannabics:

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Phone: +1-(877)-424-2429

[email protected]

http://www.Cannabics.com

Related Links

https://cannabics.com

SOURCE Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.