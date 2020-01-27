Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Study Shows Cannabinoids CBC and CBG Exhibit Anti-Tumor Properties on Gastrointestinal Cancer Cells

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Maryland, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a leader in personalized cannabinoid medicine focused on cancer and its side effects, announced today that in a series of tests conducted at the company's High Through-put Screening (HTS) facility in Israel, it has been shown that the cannabinoids CBC (Cannabichromene) and CBG (Cannabigerol) both exhibit anti-tumor properties, tested on human Gastrointestinal Cancer Cells.

Cannabinoid extract causing necrosis in Gastrointestinal cancer cell line. The Yellow color is a marker for necrosis. On the right - control, on the left – after treatment with cannabinoids

CBC is an additional non-psychoactive cannabinoid and is one of the naturally occurring Phyto-cannabinoids. It bears a host of potential positive therapeutic qualities and may promote antimicrobial, anti‐inflammatory, analgesic, and neurogenesis activity. It is particularly found in younger Cannabis plants, albeit in small quantities.

In these tests, the HTS platform was utilized to screen the necrotic effects of a variety of cannabinoids on human Gastrointestinal cancer cells, in addition to other cancer types previously tested. CBC and CBG were both shown to induce significantly higher rates of necrosis in these cancer cells compared to other cannabinoids, thus strengthening previously obtained results.

Dr. Yaakov Waksman, the company's head of cannabidiol research, said, "My working assumption is that these results show that a correlation may exist between a cannabinoid's Topological Polar Surface Area (TPSA) value and its ability to induce anti-tumor activity, diminishing cancer cell's viability rates. CBC and CBG, as neutral cannabinoids, were both found to have a TPSA value which allows the cannabinoid molecule to penetrate a cancer cell's membrane, whereas their acidic form (CBCA and CBGA) - do not. This could explain the difference in anti-tumor activity rates demonstrated".

Dr. Eyal Ballan, CTO and Co-Founder, commented, "Gastrointestinal cancers are amongst the leading and most wide-spread causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide. We are intrigued by the results we have obtained in the lab, and our aim is to consider placing an emphasis on this organ system, and to further explore the differential anti-tumor properties of cannabinoids. We believe that these preliminary results vindicate our vision; which is to bring personalization into cannabinoid-based cancer treatments."

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX) is a U.S public company that is developing a platform which leverages novel drug-screening tools and artificial intelligence to create cannabinoid-based therapies for cancer that are more precise to a patient's profile. By developing tools to assess effectiveness on a personalized basis, Cannabics is helping to move cannabinoids into the future of cancer therapy. The company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and Cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com.

