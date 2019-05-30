Cannabics Pharmaceuticals to Participate at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational in Bel Air, California

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Maryland, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a leader in personalized cannabinoid medicine focused on cancer and its side effects, today announced that it will be presenting at the 9th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 4 at 11:20AM PST at the Luxe Sunset Hotel in Bel Air, California.

Mr. Eyal Barad (CEO of Cannabics Pharmaceuticals) will be presenting and meeting with investors.

"This year's Invitational will showcase some of the most unique names in the financial world, from early-stage start-ups to well-established names on the national exchanges," stated Chris Lahiji, President at LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community."

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals. View Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/CNBX.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

LD started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies and has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNBX) is a U.S public company that is developing a platform which leverages novel drug-screening tools and artificial intelligence to create cannabinoid-based therapies for cancer that are more precise to a patient's profile. By developing tools to assess effectiveness on a personalized basis, Cannabics is helping to move cannabinoids into the future of cancer therapy. The company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and Cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com.

For the latest updates on Cannabics Pharmaceuticals follow the company on Twitter @cannabics1, Facebook @CannabicsPharmaceuticals , LinkedIn, and on Instagram @Cannabics_Pharmaceuticals.

