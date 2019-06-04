Cannabics Pharmaceuticals to Participate at the LIFT & Co. Conference in Toronto, Canada

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Maryland, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a leader in personalized cannabinoid medicine focused on cancer and its side effects, today announced that it will be participating at the LIFT & Co. Conference at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada.

Mr. Eyal Barad, CEO of Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, will be a participant at the "Medical Cannabis: More Treatments, Targeted Results and New Clinical Trials" forum which will take on June 8th, between 2:10pm – 2:55pm.

"This year's conference in Toronto is exciting because it is the largest premier industry business conference event in Canada," stated Mr. Barad. "The event is a great opportunity to meet with fellow industry members, and hear from them about the opportunities and challenges that lay ahead. We are happy to participate and explore potential collaborations with other companies".

About Lift & Co.

Lift & Co. is a publicly traded technology company with a focus on modernizing the cannabis industry.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNBX) is a U.S public company that is developing a platform which leverages novel drug-screening tools and artificial intelligence to create cannabinoid-based therapies for cancer that are more precise to a patient's profile. By developing tools to assess effectiveness on a personalized basis, Cannabics is helping to move cannabinoids into the future of cancer therapy. The company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and Cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com.

For the latest updates on Cannabics Pharmaceuticals follow the company on Twitter @cannabics1, Facebook @CannabicsPharmaceuticals , LinkedIn, and on Instagram @Cannabics_Pharmaceuticals.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss potential collaborations with other companies. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its source.

For more information about Cannabics:

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Phone: +1 (877) 424-2429

info@cannabics.com

http://www.cannabics.com

SOURCE Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Related Links

https://cannabics.com/

