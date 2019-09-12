Cannabics Pharmaceuticals to Present Research Data at the 2nd International Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceuticals Summit in Boston, MA

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Maryland, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC-QB: CNBX), a leader in personalized cannabis based cancer medicine, today announced that its Scientific Director, Dr. Ilan Hochman, is scheduled to present research data from cannabinoid tests on live cancer biopsies at the 2nd International Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceuticals Summit, to be held in Boston, MA, on September 10-12, 2019. The company has been focusing on developing solutions for bringing cannabis based solutions into the mainstream of cancer treatments together with existing therapeutic approaches.

The preliminary results were obtained in an ex-vivo clinical study in which live biopsies from cancer patients were treated with large arrays of cannabis extracts, chemotherapies and mixtures. Viability of the cancer cells was evaluated showing differential sensitivity both to cannabis extracts and chemotherapies. Moreover, synergistic effects were also revealed, whereas some cannabinoid compounds enhanced the sensitivity of cells to chemotherapy drugs. We believe that these results indicate the importance of optimizing the integration of cannabis medicine with conventional treatment regimens even if it is primarily intended as a palliative treatment.

The 2nd Annual International Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceuticals Summit is the primary forum for leaders in cannabinoid pharmaceuticals and biotechnology to discuss, share and network with the leading companies and key opinion leaders in the field. The summit will be focusing on the most critical issues that drug developers face in the space, including; cannabinoid synthesis and sourcing, the impact of biosynthesis, formulation and delivery methods, the regulatory landscape and the challenges it presents, and will also look at the challenges within preclinical assessment and clinical trials in the field. We believe that this conference is indicative of a growing number of medical, scientific and pharmaceutical professionals who know that the time has come to unlock the promises of cannabis medicine for cancer and other indications backed up with proper scientific proof.

Dr. Hochman has vast knowledge and experience in cancer and immuno-oncology research, managing research and development teams and expertise in cell biology and high throughput screening. Dr. Hochman's presentation is scheduled for Thursday, September 12th at 9:30 a.m. EST, as part of the session named "Improving Formulation, Drug Delivery & Preclinical Testing for Greater Clinical Efficacy." The presentation is entitled "Bringing Personalization to Cannabinoid Based-Cancer Medicine."

"We are excited to engage with fellow companies and specialists in the field and are pleased to be able to share preliminary results of our work in our lab in Israel," said Dr. Eyal Ballan, Cannabics' CTO, who will also attend the event alongside Dr. Hochman.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNBX) is a U.S public company that is developing a platform which leverages novel drug-screening tools and artificial intelligence to create cannabinoid-based therapies for cancer that are more precise to a patient's profile. By developing tools to assess effectiveness on a personalized basis, Cannabics is helping to move cannabinoids into the future of cancer therapy. The company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and Cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com.

