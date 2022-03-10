Cannabidiol (CBD) Market - 53% of Growth to Originate from North America |Evolving Opportunities with Aurora Cannabis Inc & Cannoid LLC| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rising popularity of CBD oil and the rising number of countries decriminalizing and legalizing CBD products are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the high cost of CBD products will challenge market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in predicting end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The cannabidiol market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation Analysis:

The CBD market report is segmented by source (marijuana and hemp) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The cannabidiol market share growth by the marijuana segment has been significant for revenue generation. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the CBD market size.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The CBD market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. - The company provides CBD oils, oral spray, drops, and others.

The company provides CBD oils, oral spray, drops, and others.

Cannoid LLC - The company offers bulk soft gels which include standard full-spectrum, standard broad-spectrum, standard isolate, and others.

The company offers bulk soft gels which include standard full-spectrum, standard broad-spectrum, standard isolate, and others.

Canopy Growth Corp. - The company caters the CBD products under the brand of SurityPro, quatreau, Tokyo smoke, tweed, and others.

The company caters the CBD products under the brand of SurityPro, quatreau, smoke, tweed, and others.

CBD American Shaman LLC - The company offers CBD capsules which include concentrated hemp oil capsules and sublingual CBD tablets.

The company offers CBD capsules which include concentrated hemp oil capsules and sublingual CBD tablets.

CV Sciences Inc. - The company provides a happy lane CBD soft gel, sleep and calm gummies bundle, and others.

The company provides a happy lane CBD soft gel, sleep and calm gummies bundle, and others. To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

The marijuana market has the potential to grow by USD 28.72 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.54%. Download a free sample now!

has the potential to grow by USD 28.72 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.54%. The nicotine gum market share is expected to increase by USD 1.01 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 4.43%. Download a free sample now!

CBD Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.93% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 29.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 26.21 Performing market contribution North America at 53% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aurora Cannabis Inc. , Cannoid LLC, Canopy Growth Corp., CBD American Shaman LLC, CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol, Endoca BV, Gaia Botanicals LLC, Isodiol International Inc., and NuLeaf Naturals LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Source

Market segments

Comparison by Source

Marijuana - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hemp - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Source

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Cannoid LLC

Canopy Growth Corp.

CBD American Shaman LLC

CV Sciences Inc.

Elixinol

Endoca BV

Gaia Botanicals LLC

Isodiol International Inc.

NuLeaf Naturals LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio