Cannabidiol (CBD) Market size is set to grow by USD 44.56 billion from 2024-2028, Legalization and regulatory changes with respect to cannabidiol to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cannabidiol (CBD) market size is estimated to grow by USD 44.56 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 23.59% during the forecast period. Legalization and regulatory changes with respect to cannabidiol is driving market growth, with a trend towards growth in e-commerce industry. However, high cost of cannabidiol products poses a challenge. Key market players include Aurora Cannabis Inc., Cannabis Science Inc., Cannoid LLC, Canopy Growth Corp., Charlottes Web Holdings Inc., Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol, Endoca BV, Folium Biosciences, Isodiol International Inc., Medical Marijuana Inc., MediPharm Labs Inc., Medterra CBD, NuLeaf Naturals LLC, PharmaHemp d.o.o., Tikun Olam, and Tilray Brands Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global cannabidiol (CBD) market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Source (Marijuana and Hemp), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Aurora Cannabis Inc., Cannabis Science Inc., Cannoid LLC, Canopy Growth Corp., Charlottes Web Holdings Inc., Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol, Endoca BV, Folium Biosciences, Isodiol International Inc., Medical Marijuana Inc., MediPharm Labs Inc., Medterra CBD, NuLeaf Naturals LLC, PharmaHemp d.o.o., Tikun Olam, and Tilray Brands Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global cannabidiol (CBD) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of online shopping. Millennials, who prefer convenience, security, and time efficiency, are driving the trend towards online retailing. Major e-commerce platforms, such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (Alibaba) and Amazon.com Inc. (Amazon), are capitalizing on this trend by offering discounts and detailed product descriptions. Omnichannel retailing has become popular, with online channels complementing traditional retail stores. Secured transactions and cash-on-delivery options ensure customer confidence in purchasing cannabis-infused products online. This growth in online retailing is encouraging CBD manufacturers to focus on the internet-savvy customer segment and explore new online retail formats. The online mode of business offers vendors cost savings compared to physical stores, contributing to the expansion of the global CBD market.

The CBD industry is experiencing significant growth, with cannabidiol (CBD) becoming increasingly popular in various sectors. Hospital and retail pharmacies are stocking CBD-based products for medical applications, particularly for those suffering from seizures, inflammation, and stress relief. Bulk CBD oil is in high demand for pharmaceutical sector use. Hemp production facilities are expanding to meet the growing need for this non-psychoactive cannabinoid. The ECDD has approved CBD for epilepsy treatment. In the cosmetics industry, CBD is used in skincare products and beauty care for its nutrient-rich benefits. Fitness enthusiasts use CBD as a dietary supplement for wellness goals. Food and beverages, including THC-free CBD tinctures and edibles, are also gaining traction. British Cannabis and marijuana companies are investing in CBD production, while the use of CBD in cosmetics, food, and dietary supplements continues to trend.

Market Challenges

The CBD market is currently experiencing price fluctuations due to the newness of the product and the high demand for it. The legalization of hemp production in 2018 and the lengthy and costly extraction process using specialized machinery, such as CO2, contribute to the high cost of CBD oil. Additionally, third-party lab analysis is required for every product sold, increasing production costs and ultimately, the final price for consumers. These factors may pose challenges for the growth of the CBD market in the forecast period.

The CBD market, featuring non-psychoactive compound Cannabidiol derived from cannabis and hemp, has experienced significant growth. However, challenges persist. THC, the psychoactive component in marijuana, can cause regulatory hurdles. The European Commission's European Medicines Agency (EMA) classifies CBD as a novel food, requiring stringent approval processes for CBD-based products in food, beverages, and cosmetics. Despite these challenges, opportunities abound. Pharmaceutical sector players like Echo Pharmaceuticals are developing CBD-based medications for medical applications, such as epilepsy. Fitness-oriented citizens seek CBD for stress relief, leading to demand for CBD-infused tinctures, oils, concentrates, topical solutions, capsules, and even body lotions, lip balms, gums, chocolates, candies, and coffee. B2B wholesalers and e-commerce platforms cater to this growing market, offering a diverse range of Hemp-based products, including edibles, topicals, and beverages. Immunomodulatory attributes of CBD attract consumers, expanding its reach beyond traditional markets.

Segment Overview

This cannabidiol (cbd) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Source 1.1 Marijuana

1.2 Hemp Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Marijuana- The CBD market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer interest in cannabidiol products. Companies are investing in research and development to create innovative CBD solutions, such as edibles, oils, and topicals. Retailers are expanding their offerings to meet consumer demand, and distribution channels are broadening to include online sales and brick-and-mortar stores. The market is expected to continue growing as more people discover the potential benefits of CBD. Businesses are capitalizing on this trend by offering high-quality, reliable CBD products to meet the needs of a burgeoning customer base.

Research Analysis

The CBD market, also known as Cannabidiol market, is a rapidly growing industry derived from the cannabis plant. CBD is a non-psychoactive compound, contrasting the psychoactive effects of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol). Hemp, a type of cannabis plant, is the primary source of CBD. The ECDD (European Commission on Human and Animal Health) has approved CBD as a therapeutic substance for epilepsy. CBD-based products have gained popularity for their potential health benefits, including stress relief, anxiety reduction, and pain management. Beauty care products, food & beverages, and e-commerce platforms are among the sectors capitalizing on CBD's potential. Marijuana and hemp are the primary sources of CBD, with hemp-based products gaining traction due to their lower THC content. Edibles, topicals, beverages, and cosmetics are common CBD product categories. CBD has shown promise in medical applications, such as seizure control, inflammation reduction, and food supplementation.

Market Research Overview

The CBD market, also known as the Cannabidiol market, is a rapidly growing industry derived from the cannabis plant. CBD is a non-psychoactive compound, contrasting the psychoactive THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol). Hemp, a type of cannabis plant, is the primary source of CBD. The ECDD (European Commission on Drugs and Health Products) has approved CBD as a therapeutic substance for epilepsy. CBD-based products have expanded beyond medical applications to include beauty care, stress relief, and fitness-oriented citizens. These products include tinctures, oils, concentrates, topical solutions, capsules, and a variety of edibles such as body lotions, lip balms, succulents, coffee, gums, chocolates, baked goods, and candies. The immunomodulatory attributes of CBD have attracted the attention of the pharmaceutical sector, with companies like Echo Pharmaceuticals and Arvisol exploring its potential. The market includes B2B sales to wholesalers, hospital and retail pharmacies, and bulk CBD oil sales to hemp production facilities. The CBD industry caters to various sectors, including health and wellness, cosmetics, and fitness goals, offering a wide range of nutrients and benefits, such as anxiety and pain relief, seizure control, and inflammation reduction. The market is expanding through e-commerce platforms, making CBD-based products accessible to a broader audience.

