Cannabidiol (CBD) Market size to grow by USD 29.91 Bn | Rising Popularity of CBD Oil to drive growth | Technavio

The CBD market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of CBD oil.

The CBD market analysis includes the source segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing number of medical cannabis dispensaries as one of the prime reasons driving the CBD market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the CBD market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The CBD market covers the following areas:

CBD Market Sizing

CBD Market Forecast

CBD Market Analysis

Cannoid LLC

Canopy Growth Corp.

CBD American Shaman LLC

CV Sciences Inc.

Elixinol

Endoca BV

Gaia Botanicals LLC

Isodiol International Inc.

NuLeaf Naturals LLC

CBD Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 27% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 29.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 26.21 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 53% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, Canada, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cannoid LLC, Canopy Growth Corp., CBD American Shaman LLC, CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol, Endoca BV, Gaia Botanicals LLC, Isodiol International Inc., and NuLeaf Naturals LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

