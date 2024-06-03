Cannabidiol (CBD) Skin Care Market, 45% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cannabidiol (CBD) skin care market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.02 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 38.64% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global cannabidiol (CBD) skin care market 2024-2028

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Type (Oils, Cream moisturizer and cleanser, and Mask serum and lotion), Source (Hemp and Marijuana), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Key Companies Covered Blessed CBD, Cannuka LLC, CBD For Life, Charlottes Web Holdings Inc., Dixie Brands, Earthly Body Inc., Elixinol Wellness Ltd., Endoca BV, High Tide Inc., Isodiol International Inc., Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC, Kana Skincare, Kush Creams, Leef Organics Ltd., LOreal SA, Myaderm Inc., Nordic Organics Inc., Redwood Wellness LLC, The CBD Skincare Co, and Vertly LLC Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North America Europe APAC South America Middle East and Africa

1. North America - North America is estimated to contribute 45%. to the growth of the global market. The Cannabidiol (Cbd) Skin Care Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027. The geographic landscape of the CBD skin care market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for skin-lightening products and the expanding cosmetics ODM market.

This sector is experiencing a surge in popularity with the emergence of cannabis-based products, specifically marijuana-derived CBD. CBD is gaining traction in the beauty industry for its potential benefits in addressing various skin concerns such as acne and aging. CBD's anti-inflammatory properties make it an effective ingredient in moisturizers, cleansers, sunscreens, and chapsticks. Brands like

The Body Shop and Juana Skin are leading the charge in the development of green cosmetic products infused with CBD. Hemp and turmeric are also popular ingredients in CBD skin care due to their antioxidant properties. The production and consumption analysis of cannabinoids from cannabis plants reveal a growing trend towards non-intoxicating compounds. Urbanization, lifestyles, and product innovations are driving the commercialization of CBD skin care.

Internet penetration and consumer behavior are key factors influencing the per capita expenditure on these products. Despite regulatory challenges, the market for CBD skin care is expected to grow due to its potential impact on physiological functions such as mood, pain, memory, and cognitive functions. Production costs are a significant consideration for companies in this sector, with hemp and marijuana being the primary sources of CBD powder for skin care purposes.

Segmentation Overview

Type 1.1 Oils

1.2 Cream moisturizer and cleanser

1.3 Mask serum and lotion Source 2.1 Hemp

2.2 Marijuana Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The CBD skin care market segmentation by type encompasses various forms of cannabidiol (CBD) extracts derived from cannabis plants, including squalene oil. This non-intoxicating compound is gaining popularity in skin care due to its anti-inflammatory properties, which help alleviate redness and soothe sensitive skin prone to eczema, dermatitis, and other skin-related ailments.

Moreover, the Vitamin A content in CBD oil offers anti-aging benefits, reducing wrinkles and shielding against harmful UV rays. Cannabinoids, a class of compounds found in cannabis plants, play a crucial role in regulating physiological functions and cognitive functions. CBD oil is known to help manage anxiety, insomnia, and pain. Inflammation is a common denominator in various health issues, including skin conditions and neurological disorders.

The production consumption analysis of CBD oil reveals increasing consumer behavior towards non-intoxicating cannabis products. Urbanization, lifestyles, and product innovations contribute to the growing demand for CBD skin care. Internet penetration and product development have facilitated commercialization, leading to per capita expenditure growth. Sustainable development and funding are essential aspects of the CBD skin care market.

THC content regulation is crucial to ensure the safety and efficacy of cannabis products. Skin swelling, itching, peeling, and transit limitations are some transit challenges faced by CBD skin care products. The demand-supply spectrum for CBD oil in skin care purposes is influenced by luxury clean beauty trends. In summary, the CBD skin care market segmentation by type includes squalene oil and other CBD extracts, which offer anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, and regulatory benefits.

The market growth is driven by consumer behavior, urbanization, lifestyles, product innovations, and internet penetration. Regulation, sustainable development, and THC content are essential considerations for market growth.

Research Analysis

The CBD skin care market represents a burgeoning sector in the health and wellness industry, catering to the needs of working professionals seeking high-quality products for various skin concerns. CBD, a non-intoxicating compound derived from cannabis plants, has gained popularity due to its potential benefits for inflammation, anxiety, insomnia, and skin irritation, including psoriasis and eczema. CBD oil, creams, balms, and masks are among the popular CBD skin care products, with production and consumption analysis indicating a growing trend in consumer behavior.

The physiological functions and cognitive functions of CBD contribute to regulation of mood, pain, and memory, making it an attractive option for those seeking effective skin care solutions. Cannabinoids, the active compounds in CBD, offer a natural alternative to traditional skin care ingredients, making them a valuable addition to any routine.

Market Overview

The Cannabidiol (CBD) skin care market represents a burgeoning sector in the health and wellness industry. This market is driven by the potential therapeutic benefits of CBD in addressing various skin concerns, including inflammation, acne, and aging. CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system in the skin, influencing the production of sebum and collagen, thereby promoting skin health and balance.

Marketers of CBD skin care products leverage the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of CBD to cater to consumers seeking natural alternatives for skin care solutions. The market is expected to grow significantly due to increasing consumer awareness and acceptance of CBD as a health and wellness ingredient.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

