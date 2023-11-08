Cannabidiol Market to grow at a CAGR of 16.28% from 2022 to 2027|North America is estimated to contribute 51% to the growth of the global market -Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cannabidiol market is to grow by USD 23,023.51 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 16.28% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. North America is estimated to contribute 51% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the largest markets in the region due to the government's legalization of medical marijuana and the presence of many companies. Additionally, companies in Canada are legally allowed to export cannabidiol products to the US. Patients who are prescribed medical marijuana will receive a medical marijuana card, which is the same as their identity card. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cannabidiol Market 2023-2027

The report on the cannabidiol market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as company analysis.

Cannabidiol Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Driver

The legalization and regulatory changes with respect to cannabidiol are the key factors driving market growth. This growth is due to the government recognizing the therapeutic potential of cannabidiol (CBD) and establishing favorable regulations. For example, the US Farm Bill of 2018 legalized the cultivation of hemp, which is the primary source of CBD, allowing the marketing of various CBD products such as oils, capsules, edible foods, and cosmetics. nationwide. In addition, it also leads to the development of new markets and new job opportunities. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The growth in the E-commerce industry is a major trend in the market. The growing popularity of the Internet and smartphones has made online shopping more convenient and popular, especially for millennials. For example, HempStreet, an Indian e-commerce site, introduced about 30 new cannabis products, including cannabidiol oil and hemp protein powder. The online mode also benefits cannabidiol marketplace sellers as they can reduce operating and overhead costs. Hence, the growing e-commerce industry is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The high cost of CBD products is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Fluctuating prices can pose a challenge for those dependent on cannabis treatments. The high cost of CBD is mainly due to its new entrance into the market. In addition, the extraction and purification of CBD involves specialized machinery and is time-consuming, which contributes to the increase in the price of CBD oil. Hence, the high cost is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Cannabidiol Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by source (marijuana and hemp), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The cannabidiol market share growth by the marijuana segment will be significant during the forecast period. Government efforts to legalize medical marijuana could boost market growth in the region. The rising number of patients using marijuana products for medical reasons and the increasing research by companies in the field of marijuana are also contributing to market expansion. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

Cannoid LLC

Canopy Growth Corp.

Charlottes Web Holdings Inc.

Cronos Group Inc.

Elixinol

Endoca BV

Folium Biosciences

Isodiol International Inc.

Medical Marijuana Inc.

Medterra CBD

NuLeaf Naturals LLC

PharmaHemp d.o.o.

Tikun Olam

Tilray Brands Inc.

VIVO Cannabis Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Cannabis Science Inc.

Company Offering

Cannoid LLC - The company offers cannabidiol solutions such as Base Softgels, Immunity Softgels, and Sleep Softgels.

The company offers cannabidiol solutions such as Base Softgels, Immunity Softgels, and Sleep Softgels. Charlottes Web Holdings Inc. - The company offers cannabidiol solutions such as Charlotte's Web CBD oil.

The company offers cannabidiol solutions such as Charlotte's Web CBD oil. Elixinol - The company offers cannabidiol solutions such as Everyday Daily Balance, Extra Strength, and Everyday Rapid Reset.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The medical marijuana market is projected to increase by USD 21,248.51 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.86% between 2022 and 2027.

The legal cannabis market is projected to increase by USD 54,572.33 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% between 2022 and 2027.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Source

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio