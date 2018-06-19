Cannabiniers Expands Portfolio with THC & CBD infused Craft Beers, Cold Brew Iced Teas, and Cold Brew Iced Coffees

"The popularity of craft beer and coffee has grown across all demographics, tea is the second most consumed beverage in the world, 2nd only to water. We're excited by the potential for Two Roots Brewing to be the first to market, offering products infused with THC & CBD, with the ultimate goal of normalizing the consumption of cannabis-infused products, especially given the recent announcements of potential development from the former Blue Moon founders and Constellation Brands, as well as its investment in Canopy Growth," said Timothy Walters, president of Cannabiniers. "Beer,coffee and tea hold such a widely accepted and even celebrated place in society, so we are thrilled to offer a line of beverages to fit anyone's preferred beverage choice within the rapidly expanding cannabis market that have been responsibly formulated to emulate the effects of alcohol, micro-infused, onset within 5 – 10 minutes and dissipation in less than two hours." "What Does It Take To Be A Pioneer"

Crafted by expert brewers and artisans, Cannabiniers has sourced the first of its manufacture and design technology to enter the United States, to create Two Roots Brewing Co. Two Roots is the only line of craft beer in the United States using this state of the art technology for de-alcoholizing beer. Brewed in California and infused with THC and CBD in Nevada and California, Two Roots initial product offering consists of five styles including Lager, Stout, New West IPA, Blonde Ale, and Wheat; with a "Tribute" style beer that tastes like cannabis to immediately follow.

"After two years of research and development, we are thrilled to see our creations on product shelves in July. Our portfolio is continuing to expand and we are proud to be providing the highest quality products made in the USA and changing the perception of consuming cannabis and the entire industry," said Director of Product Development, Kevin Love of Cannabiniers. "We are committed to offering products that consumers are demanding and we are proud of both lines being released."

Just last year, Cannabiniers launched the world's first line of cannabis infused coffee, tea and cocoa delivered through a patented, 100 percent compostable flower-based single-brew pod, BrewBudz. Based on consumer trends and feedback from customers, Just Society is the next evolution with flavors of iced teas including: Lemon, Mango, Mint, Raspberry, and Honey; and iced coffees including: Original, Café Mocha, Salted Caramel, and French Vanilla.

This announcement coincides with Cannabiniers Series B capital raise of their multistate rollout of both Just Society and Two Roots covering a twelve state product release.

Investor Inquiries Wholesale Inquiries Nevada Retail Inquiries California Retail Inquiries

Justin Mayol, Jeff Paul KC Thompson Renny Bowden

Director of Finance V.P. of Sales Sales Director Market Director

909.477.7261 855.436.7876, ext. 701





Invest@cannabiniers.com jeffryp@cannabiniers.com kcthompson@cannabiniers.com Rennyb@cannabiniers.com



For more information about Two Roots, Just Society and other products developed by Cannabiniers, please visit: www.cannabiniers.com.

About Cannabiniers

Cannabiniers, located in San Diego, CA, is a foodservice, technology & brand management company focusing on products that are healthy for the consumer and that positively impact the environment. Cannabiniers is revolutionizing the cannabis industry with patented, proprietary, safe and natural flower-based extraction technology and products that will continue the mission of normalizing cannabis use.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannabiniers-expands-portfolio-with-thc--cbd-infused-craft-beers-cold-brew-iced-teas-and-cold-brew-iced-coffees-300668531.html

SOURCE Cannabiniers