Cannabiniers Partners with Origin House-Continuum for Exclusive Distribution Rights in California

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabiniers™ announces its agreement with CannaRoyalty Corp. d/b/a Origin House (CSE: OH) (OTCQX: ORHOF) for exclusive distribution rights for Cannabiniers' portfolio of fast-acting, healthier, and smoke-free, cannabis products. This partnership with Continuum, the California distribution division of Origin House, expands Cannabiniers' reach to more than 500 dispensaries across the state of California, the world's largest cannabis market.

"Our patent pending beverages and topicals are proving that fast-acting cannabis products that support lifestyle integration and responsible consumption appeal to a diverse range of consumers— representing the future of the cannabis industry. Partnering with Continuum expands our footprint across California, increasing consumer access to our portfolio of innovative products," said Michael Hayford, CEO of Lighthouse Strategies, parent company to Cannabiniers. "Consumers are seeking products that provide a healthier, safer way to consume cannabis. Through Continuum, they will now be able to experience our entire portfolio of fast-acting, smoke-free cannabis products—we couldn't be more thrilled with this partnership."

A leading innovator in the development of fast-acting, healthier cannabis products, Cannabiniers' vast portfolio crosses multiple channels including beverage and personal care. Distribution through Continuum will include: Two Roots™, the world's first non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused craft beer, Baskin™, a line of cannabis-infused personal care products, and Creative Waters™, its new brand of cannabis (CBD and CBD:THC) infused sparkling water; with additional portfolio expansions to be announced soon.

"Cannabiniers has truly been one of the most innovative companies in the cannabis channel over the past few years and we're excited to offer their products through our distribution channel. Although all of their brands are impressive, we have had a keen interest in the infused beverages segment. The company has created a perfect combination of flavor profiles with rapid onset formulations and we look forward to being on the forefront of this market opportunity with Cannabiniers," commented Dave Vautrin, VP Marketing Strategy at Origin House.

Origin House is a growing cannabis company operating across key markets in the U.S. and Canada. Origin House's brand development platform is operated out of six licensed facilities located across California, and provides distribution, manufacturing, cultivation and marketing services for its brand partners. Continuum, the company's wholly-owned California-based distribution platform has state-wide presence and offers coverage across the state.

For more information about Cannabiniers and its smoke-free product portfolio, please visit www.cannabiniers.com

About Cannabiniers:

Cannabiniers™ is a developer of global cannabis brands that revolutionize the industry with first to market, patented, safe, and fast-acting infusion technology. The company believes the future of cannabis consumption is dependent upon products that normalize personal and social usage without changing lifestyle patterns and behavioral norms. Cannabiniers leads the public opinion shift by creating smoke-free, micro-dosed products that provide an elevated experience that is in perfect alignment with various personal and social lifestyle occasions – laying the groundwork for consumer trust. For more information, please visit www.cannabiniers.com. Cannabiniers, Two Roots™, Two Roots Brewing Co.™ and BASKIN™ are registered trademarks of Lighthouse Strategies LLC.

About Origin House:

Origin House is a growing cannabis products and brands company operating across key markets in the U.S. and Canada, with a strategic focus on becoming a preeminent global house of cannabis brands. The Company's foundation is in California, the world's largest regulated cannabis market, where it delivers over 130 branded cannabis products to the majority of licensed dispensaries. Origin House's brand development platform is operated out of five licensed facilities located across California, and provides distribution, manufacturing, cultivation and marketing services for its brand partners. The Company is actively developing infrastructure to support the proliferation of its brands internationally, initially through its acquisition of Canadian retailer 180 Smoke. Origin House's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "OH" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "ORHOF". Origin House is the registered business name of CannaRoyalty Corp. For more information, visit www.originhouse.com.

