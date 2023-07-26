Cannabinoids Market all set to rise at growth rate of 21.18% CAGR | Valuation at $42.89 Billion

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cannabinoids market is set to grow by USD 42.89 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 21.18% during the forecast period. Discover Leisure Products' industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The cannabinoids market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cannabinoids Market

Vendor Landscape

The cannabinoids market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Vendor Offering

Aurora Cannabis Inc. - The company offers cannabinoid solutions for medical institutions, hospitals, doctors, pharmacists, and patients across Europe to access safe and reliable cannabis-based medicines.

Cronos Group Inc. - The company offers cannabinoid solutions through its subsidiary Spinach, PEACE NATURALS, and Lord Jones.

Ecofibre Ltd - The company offers cannabinoid solutions such as Industrial hemp.

Key Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by application (medical and non-medical), and channel (retail pharmacies, online stores, and hospitals)

The market share growth by the medical segment will be significant during the forecast period. Traditional pain-relieving medications are being replaced by Medical cannabinoids. This is due to the various benefits it offers like easing various types of chronic pain, resulting from nerve damage and inflammation. Furthermore, Cannabis indica, Cannabis sativa, and hybrids are some of the types of cannabinoid plants used for chronic pain relief. Hence, these benefits are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

By geography, the market is segmented by North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

North America is estimated to contribute 90% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. government initiatives to legalize medical cannabinoids are primarily driving market growth. THC in medical cannabinoids resembles the cannabinoid chemicals that occur in the body naturally. The use of cannabinoids has been legalized for medical purposes in the US and Canada . Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Canopy Growth Corp.

Cresco Labs LLC

Cronos Group Inc.

CV Sciences Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis

Ecofibre Ltd.

INDIVA.com LLC.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

Medical Marijuana Inc.

MediPharm Labs Inc.

Medix CBD

Medterra CBD

MM Enterprises USA LLC

LLC Organigram Holdings Inc.

STENOCARE AS

Terrascend Canada

Tilray Brands Inc.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Unrivaled Brands Inc.

Cannabinoids Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing legalization of cannabinoids is a key factor driving market growth. The medical use of cannabis is now legalized in several nations. For instance, the US government introduced the Medical Cannabinoids and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act in December 2022 to create a new registration system for cannabinoid research. Additionally, Malta became the first EU member to legalize the recreational use of cannabis. Hence, the legalization of cannabinoids by various governments is expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The launch of medical cannabinoid education programs is a major trend in the market. The use of medical cannabis has been made legal by the governments of various nations, including the US, Canada, Columbia, Germany, and Greece. As a result, there are more dispensaries selling medical marijuana. People should therefore be informed about medical cannabinoids. As a result, numerous academic institutions are starting to offer educational programs on medical cannabinoids.

Significant Challenges

The side effects associated with the inappropriate use of medical cannabinoids are a significant challenge restricting market growth. Cannabis sativa refers to the active components of medical cannabinoids. They also contain additional substances, the quantity of which varies depending on the plan. It is difficult to determine the dosage of medicinal marijuana that patients need due to these considerations. In addition, severe side effects include sadness, an elevated heart rate, and trouble remembering and learning new things. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Cannabinoids Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 42.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 20.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 90% Key countries US, Canada, Australia, The Netherlands, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aurora Cannabis Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., Cresco Labs LLC, Cronos Group Inc., CV Sciences Inc., Delta 9 Cannabis, Ecofibre Ltd., INDIVA.com LLC., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Medical Marijuana Inc., MediPharm Labs Inc., Medix CBD, Medterra CBD, MM Enterprises USA LLC, Organigram Holdings Inc., STENOCARE AS, Terrascend Canada, Tilray Brands Inc., Trulieve Cannabis Corp., and Unrivaled Brands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

