'Cannabis 101 Summit' Goes Live on June 18, 2018

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Flower, the nation's No. 1 trusted cannabis online knowledge and educational platform, has gathered a select group of prominent cannabis industry experts, entrepreneurs and professionals to share their insight and present the latest essential information for anyone new to and curious about the world of cannabis. The network's "Cannabis 101 Summit" goes live globally and is available to view FREE on June 18, 2018.

The "Cannabis 101 Summit" is comprised of dynamic "TED Talk"-style presentations which address topics vital to cannabis consumers and patients, including:

A comprehensive overview of each cannabis delivery method, from flower to concentrates, tinctures, topicals, suppositories, edibles and more.

Understanding the endocannabinoid system.

How to find your right dose.

Why people have negative experiences with cannabis.

The history of cannabis

and many other topics.

"'Cannabis 101' is designed to provide curious consumers the basic information they need to comprehend the health, wellness and lifestyle benefits this plant has to offer," noted Max Simon, CEO Of Green Flower. "Cannabis remains the fastest-growing Industry in America, and we help simplify the learning process by providing individuals with the ability to gain a substantial amount of knowledge, all the information they could ever need, privately in their own home."

Experts featured in the summit include renowned cannabis activist Steve DeAngelo, founder of Harborside Health; Samantha Miller, president and chief scientist at Pure Analytics LLC – a cannabis testing lab based in northern California; Dr. David Knox, co-founder of The American Cannabinoid Clinics (AC CLINICS) run by a family of physicians who have honed their skills in cannabis therapeutics and cannabinoid medicine through years of study and direct clinical experience; Joe Dolce, the former editor-in-chief of Details magazine and author of the compelling "Brave New Weed: Adventures into the Uncharted World of Cannabis"; and Kristi Knoblich Palmer, co-founder at Kiva Confections, the popular creator of cannabis-infused edibles and one of the most recognized cannabis companies in California.

This is the first virtual "summit" event to stream on the newly updated Green Flower 2.0 since its highly successful launch last month. "Cannabis 101" joins a robust line-up of cannabis health summit events and content consumers can now select to watch at their convenience. In addition, Green Flower 2.0 now offers FREE access to more than 1,000 hours of original cannabis educational videos, masterclasses, tutorials and more presented by over 600 experts in the business.

The "Cannabis 101 Summit" is available to view free until July 2, 2018.

Established in 2014, Ventura-based Green Flower is the world's largest video platform, maintaining more than 150 affiliates to date. Dedicated to introducing only trusted cannabis knowledge, the platform boasts over 1,000 hours of high-quality video content featuring more than 600 top cannabis industry experts, doctors, scientists, entrepreneurs and thought leaders. Serving both consumers and professionals, Green Flower is the go-to platform for understanding every aspect of cannabis today.

