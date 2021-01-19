Cannabis and CPG Industry Consultant Added to the Arcview Group's Team Roster

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arcview Group announces the addition of industry expert and Tri-State native, Jason Malcolm to their Arcview Management Consulting team. Jason will co-lead as Principal alongside industry veteran, David Abernathy. Together, the Arcview Management Consulting team will continue to develop and implement strategies for international organizations across the private, public, and social sectors.

Jason Malcolm, Arcview Consulting

In his new role, Jason will help clients in the cannabis, CBD, industrial hemp, or CPG industries transform their business to ensure market competitiveness. Jason and the Arcview team will not only reimagine go-to market strategies for clients, but also determine archetypal patterns, conduct case studies, provide market insights, and personalize additional services for businesses. Jason will also guide new cannabis business owners as they navigate new industry regulations in the Northeast and across the country.

"Cannabis hype has accelerated over the last few years with the conversion of medical-only states to fully legal states and we see that momentum accelerating. Living in New Jersey gives me a unique perspective on what will be an epicenter for the industry's success," states Jason Malcolm, Principal at Arcview Management Consulting. "With more legalization around the globe, the flood of investments from existing companies, such as those in the tobacco and alcohol companies, has newfound opportunities for expansion."

The newly formed entity will not only focus on traditional cannabis related business challenges but will also embrace two new pillars needed in this rapidly growing industry: Federal Readiness and Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG). Longtime cannabis operators and investors will be facing new challenges under federal legalization and need assistance navigating new waters. Additionally, Corporate America is moving quickly to embrace ESG as cornerstone initiatives and global leaders will need to incorporate industrial hemp as part of their overall strategy moving forward. The team at Arcview Management Consulting is here to help with both.

"The two new pillars, Federal Readiness and ESG, will open the market to new players and we are thrilled to welcome crossover executives like Jason to drive this business forward," comments Kim Kovacs, CEO of The Arcview Group. "Some of the most interesting sets of clients we aim to assist are those not yet in cannabis, such as trailblazers from CPG, Alcohol, and AgTech. Most are looking to a trusted leader in the space to align with."

Having been active in financial services for over 15 years at firms, such as Bearing Point and EY, Jason has worked within all levels of consulting firms. Jason looks to bring his experience of regulatory and compliance services to Arcview Management Consulting. Given his depth of knowledge within the cannabis market, consulting principles, and Arcview's vast network, Jason can instantly add value with a wide array of clients.

To learn more about Arcview Management Consulting and how the team can support your industry success, please visit www.arcviewconsulting.com.

About Arcview Management Consulting:

Arcview Management Consulting is a global management firm within The Arcview Group's ecosystem, which leverages a deep history in cannabis and hemp to help companies succeed and scale in the industry. The company helps some of the largest brands in the world navigate global cannabis and hemp markets with a broad array of services designed to maximize potential market opportunities while mitigating risk. Learn more at https://arcviewconsulting.com.

For over 10 years The Arcview Group continues to be a trusted global leader and nexus for investors, companies, entrepreneurs, money-managers, and community, providing a broad spectrum of programs and services to the industry: Arcview Ventures, Arcview Collective Fund, Arcview Capital, Arcview Market Research, Arcview Women's Inclusion Network and Arcview Management Consulting.

Arcview Management Consulting will be hiring those with Big 4 consulting experience in the next year. If interested, please contact them via email at [email protected].

