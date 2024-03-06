CANNABIS BEVERAGE ASSOCIATION APPLAUDS HISTORIC MOVE BY SPEC'S BRINGING PAMOS CANNABIS COCKTAILS & SPIRITS TO STORE SHELVES

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cannabis Beverage Association celebrates Spec's, one of the country's largest liquor retailers, bringing Delta 9 THC beverage brands to store shelves with Pamos Cannabis Cocktails & Spirits.

"As consumers look to mix in alcohol alternatives to their cart, Spec's is meeting that demand by bringing in a diverse group of brands from the emerging Delta 9 THC category," said Lisa Rydman-Lindsey, third-generation owner of Spec's. "Pamos stood out because of their strong brand, diverse product offering, and their commitment to partner with us at retail to support consumer trial and adoption."

Diana Eberlein, Chair of the Cannabis Beverage Association, praised Spec's for their visionary approach to the evolving landscape of beverages. "Bringing Delta 9 THC beverages to Spec's is a big step forward in the normalization and acceptance of cannabis-infused beverages. Spec's and Pamos are demonstrating how THC beverages can seamlessly coexist with traditional alcohol offerings at mainstream retailers."

Hemp-derived Delta 9 THC versions of both Pamos Spirit and ready-to-drink Pamos Spritz canned cocktails are rolling out at more than 200 Spec's Wine, Spirits & Foods locations in Texas which will include category endcaps and standalone brand product displays. The partnership will be supported by local market activations grounded in product and consumer education.

"Partnering with Spec's helps not just Pamos, but our entire industry by shaping how cannabis beverages can be a key innovation at retail." said David Mukpo, Pamos CEO & Co-Founder. "With best-in-class partners such as Spec's and the CBA, we know this is just the beginning as we all work to shape the future of adult beverages."

About the Cannabis Beverage Association

The Cannabis Beverage Association (CBA) is the leading national, non-profit trade association established in 2019 to represent and support the rapidly growing cannabis beverage industry. Our mission is to unite cannabis beverage industry stakeholders and advance the collective interests of the industry through advocacy and education. The CBA membership includes companies across the beverage industry, including brands, distributors, labs, packaging companies, and ancillary businesses. The CBA works to uphold the following values in how we conduct business: Diversity and Equality, Inclusiveness, Reliability, Testing & Safety, Trust in Manufacturing, and Safe Access. For more information about the Cannabis Beverage Association and membership details, please visit cannabisbeverageassociation.org and follow us on social media.

