Cannabis Brand House Motif Labs Appoints Andrew Litt as Chief Manufacturing Officer

Transitioning from Canadian automotive sector, Litt brings two decades of operational, manufacturing, and supply chain expertise to Motif Labs

LONDON, ON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motif Labs, the leading brand house shaping Canada's cannabis 2.0 market with a portfolio of iconic brands including Boxhot, DEBUNK and Boondocks, today announced the appointment of Andrew Litt as the company's first Chief Manufacturing Officer. Litt's international supply chain and complex operations experience signals a new stage of growth and scale for Motif Labs.

"Andrew is a hands-on manufacturing and supply chain leader with a strategic mindset who brings two decades of operational excellence to Motif Labs," said Mario Naric, Founder and CEO of Motif Labs. "Andrew's past initiatives have resulted in world-class safety, quality, productivity, and cost metrics in the automotive industry; he understands the importance of efficient vertical integration of the supply chain. Andrew will be an invaluable asset to our Company as we accelerate growth in the Canadian recreational vape and infused pre-roll market in 2024 and beyond."

Litt is a biochemical engineer whose career in the Canadian automotive sector spans two decades, including experience with the Toyota Production System. Most recently, he served as the General Manager of Brose Canada Inc., a German-based automotive pioneer with global operations, where he helped the team achieve unparalleled success in human resources, quality (zero defects to the customer for over 22 months) and operational areas, leading to considerable recognition for their efforts and contributions within the community. Andrew was also a member of Brose's global executive operations team tasked with furthering the company's operations through a combination of innovation, technology adoption and lean advancements.

"This is an incredible opportunity for me to translate my passion and enthusiasm for operations and human capital into a fast-growing, regulated industry," said Litt. "In this role, I will work with the leadership team to bring best-in-class manufacturing practices to Motif that will enhance our ability to stay nimble while continuing our rapid growth."

About Motif Labs

Motif Labs is a leading brand house shaping Canada's cannabis 2.0 market with a portfolio of iconic brands, including Boxhot (#1 cannabis vape brand in Canada), DEBUNK and Boondocks. With a focus on developing cannabis products that consumers love and demand, Motif is profitable and has acquired a 22 percent market share in the vape segment and 7.5 percent in the infused pre-rolls segment since its launch in 2017.

Motif also provides contract manufacturing and white labelling services to cannabis businesses from its fully licensed extraction facility in Ontario, Canada. Founded by a team of scientists and engineers, Motif is the largest privately-owned cannabis business in Canada.

For more information, visit https://motiflabs.ca/

