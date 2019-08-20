Cannabis Brand Lowell Herb Co., Announces A-list Investors Miley Cyrus, Chris Rock, Mark Ronson, and Sarah Silverman

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowell Herb Co., one of the fastest-growing cannabis companies in California, announces its recent funding round with support from A-list investors Miley Cyrus, Chris Rock, Mark Ronson, and Sarah Silverman. These fans of the brand have been a big part of Lowell's success, and have helped the brand reach a larger audience nationwide.

"We are thrilled to have such talented artists join our investment round, and we welcome them to the Lowell family. We are grateful to have such strong support from the creative community, and we are all looking forward to the end of cannabis prohibition," said David Elias, Lowell Co-founder and CEO.

As a result of cannabis prohibition, Lowell Herb Co. developed a Social Justice Program which gives special employment consideration to non-violent cannabis offenders. This program has provided opportunities to those who have been affected by unjust cannabis laws, and currently makes up 7% of the company's workforce.

This September the company will launch Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Cafe, the first restaurant and lounge in America where guests can openly consume cannabis. Lowell Cafe will be a hub for creatives and artists, and caters to everyone who is looking to experience cannabis in a welcoming atmosphere.

Founded in 2017, Lowell Herb Co. has grown to become one of the top cannabis companies in California, the most competitive cannabis marketplace in the world. Their signature product, Lowell Smokes is the number one pre-roll in CA. The company is currently launching new products and gearing up for its national expansion plans for 2020.

About Lowell Herb Co.

Lowell Herb Co. has elevated the perception of cannabis consumption with its sophisticated packaging and best selling products. Based in California, Lowell Herb Co.'s ethos is reflected through its instantly recognizable bull logo that pays homage to the fight against cannabis prohibition. For more information, visit www.lowellsmokes.com and follow on Instagram @lowellfarms.

