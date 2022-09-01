Cannabis Brands "Niche Out" and Embrace Specific Demographics

Cannabis's evolving retail market creates new strategies and an expansive lineup of offerings this fall.

LOS ANGELES , Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis has never been a typical or traditional commercial sector. A history wrought with injustice and prohibition forced brands to evolve in unique ways, creating a vibrant landscape of businesses, products, and leaders. Such evolution even has extended into the tailoring of dispensaries themselves, inspiring entrepreneurs to cultivate storefronts that adapt to niche communities. On the product side, new offerings this fall reflect the rise of a more sophisticated consumer—one who is knowledgeable about the plant and expects products that fit their preferences and styles.

Whereas many traditional CPG brands have long opted for strategies that seek to engage with the widest possible range of consumers, many cannabis businesses recently have adopted the opposite tactic. Operators in different parts of the country are "niching out"—focusing on more specific demographics when tailoring their dispensary's design and offerings. In Toronto, for example, Seung Lee of Seoul Cannabis recognizes Toronto's significant Korean population, opting for dispensary features like Korean folktale art and music references. In Los Angeles, Green Qween caters specifically to the LGBTQ+ community, while Hierba reflects the area's vibrant Mexican-American and Chicano roots. In tailoring to niche demographics, dispensaries can embrace and celebrate the culture of their communities.

This fall, cannabis consumers of all levels and preferences can expect an excellent range of products on dispensary shelves. While some brands aim for sophistication and sleekness, others emphasize the legacy culture that introduced so many to the plant. Sundazed, a woman- and BIPOC-owned brand, leans into femininity with its pink, delicately-styled pre-roll menu, while Alien Labs embraces color and playfulness with its Galactic Gummies. Edie Parker's Heart One-Hitter pipe is not only potent and affordable but also aesthetically appealing. Simply Herb harkens back to no-fuss, affordable cannabis by offering only flower in its high-quality lineup. No matter the tactic or branding, cannabis businesses continue to meet consumer preferences with enthusiasm and creativity.

"It is truly fascinating to watch as the industry matures and tests out new methods for engaging with consumers from all walks of life," said Kathee Brewer, editorial director at Inc Media, parent company of award-winning trade journal mg Magazine . "In a space with such an emphasis on equity, seeing operators focus on niche communities to reflect and celebrate is an exciting new aspect of social justice to consider. This type of adaptability, along with continued product innovation, makes this industry both rewarding and exhilarating to work in."

