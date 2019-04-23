Cannabis Brief: Canadian and U.S. Cannabis Firms to Enter Joint Cultivation Agreements in 2019

PALM BEACH, Florida, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canada was the first North American country to legalize cannabis and that gave it an advantage, but it is the U.S. that is projected to have the larger number of consumers in 2019. U.S. companies will need the expertise of the Canadian growers and Canadian growers will need to work with U.S. companies to enter this larger market. Mergers and marriages should abound in 2019. Bloomberg, has said that recently, most U.S.-focused cannabis companies saw higher gross margins than their Canadian counterparts, and as a result, many of Canadian companies are beginning to establish operations in the U.S. Conversely, even with the U.S. having vast growth opportunities, U.S. cannabis companies are still expanding their operations in Canada. According to Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics, Canada reported legal cannabis sales in the range of USD $755 Million to USD $1.6 Billion. So in the near future, the U.S. and Canada combined, are projected to be the biggest market drivers for the global cannabis industry. Active companies in the cannabis industry includes: CROP INFRASTRUCTURE CORP. (CSE:CROP) (OTC:CRXPF), CV Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CVSI), Green Growth Brands Inc. (CSE: GGB) (OTC: GGBXF), Newstrike Brands Ltd. (TSX-V: HIP) (OTC: NWKRF), The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD) (OTC: TGODF).

A recent Forbes article had the following headline: "2019 Explosion Of Cannabis Mergers And Acquisitions Predicted". The article continued: "Most of the businesses growing, processing and selling cannabis across the United States are small independently-held entities. That may change in 2019 which looks like a big year for industry mergers, acquisitions and expansion. The cannabis industry still has a mom and pop feel but that could change rapidly. A few have made that leap and are establishing footholds in states around the country. In 2018, some of the multi-state operators acquired additional licensed operators in new locations. By the end of the year, "We were seeing larger companies merge with one another," said (an industry insider). As the industry continues to grow and mature, he expects to see more of this consolidation in 2019."



CROP INFRASTRUCTURE CORP. (CSE:CROP) (OTCPK:CRXPF) (Frankfurt: 2FR) BREAKING NEWS: CROP announced today that it has completed the construction of its 57,600 square foot nursery in Nye County, Nevada. It has been equipped with trays and LED lighting specially designed to enhance the growth of plant starts for the 2019 CBD farms licenced on the company's various properties in the state. This was a key project in order to maximize yield, reduce farming risk and costs for the 2019 planting season.

CROP continues to gauge interest and review potential off take relationships for the 2019 season for its CBD products. The global medical cannabis market value is expected to reach a value of US$ 45.4 Billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 22.9% during 2019-2024, according to IMARC research. The firm's estimate for last year was that it would to reach US$ 13.4 Billion.

CROP CEO, Michael Yorke, stated: "The CROP family of companies and subsidiaries continues to build strategic infrastructure in key states where we are present. These are one time builds that will streamline harvests, reduce risks and costs as well as maximize yields for many years to come.

"We are very proud of our team members for putting in the extra hours to ensure the season ahead is as successful and profitable as can be. We are encouraged by the number of interested parties in the products we are producing and will look to secure long term reliable relationships to the benefit of stakeholders and the company's farming, marketing and construction divisions."Read this full announcement and more news for CROP Infrastructure at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-crop/



Additional cannabis industry related developments from around the markets:

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp CBD products, recently announced further expansion of its industry-dominating brand, PlusCBD Oil™. As of March 31, 2019, PlusCBD Oil™ branded products are available in 3,308 retail stores, up 48% from 2,238 retail stores as of December 31, 2018.

The expansion includes broadening distribution of its best-selling topical, PlusCBD Oil™ Extra Strength Balm, into the Food, Drug and Mass (FDM) channel, including programs with leading national retailers.

Green Growth Brands Inc. (CSE: GGB.CN) (OTCQB: GGBXF) a cannabis and CBD retailer specializing in creating remarkable consumer experiences, recently announced the launch of CAMP™, a proprietary cannabis brand.

CAMP™ is a brand born from the idea of connecting with nature, connecting with others and connecting with yourself. A strategic component of GGB's owned and operated portfolio of brands, CAMP™ will be a destination for the cannabis community; a place to find premium products that support and enhance an active lifestyle. Beginning with proprietary TCH and CBD products, GGB expects to also launch the first CAMP dispensary in this year.

Newstrike Brands Ltd. (TSX-V: HIP.V) (OTCPK: NWKRF) recently announced that it is making a US$5 million investment in Green Tank Technologies ("Green Tank"), one of North America's premiere manufacturers of cannabis vape hardware and technology. The investment by Newstrike strengthens the existing partnership between Newstrike's wholly-owned subsidiary, Up Cannabis, and Green Tank, as both companies prepare for the legalization of cannabis oil vaping.

"In anticipation of revised cannabis regulations coming into force in late 2019, we are gearing up for the commercial launch of our full line of cannabis vape products. Our strategic investment in Green Tank puts us in a strong position to become a preferred supplier of end-to-end vape solutions to the adult use recreational market," said Mark E. Burton , Chief Strategy Officer, Newstrike Brands.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD.TO) (OTCQX: TGODF) recently announced it has received its oil sales license from Health Canada pursuant to the Cannabis Act for its Hamilton, Ontario facility.

The Company received its oils production license in April of 2018 and subsequently installed a state-of-the-art supercritical CO2 extraction system, capable of processing ultra-pure, environmentally friendly, organic cannabis oils. The process is free of toxic solvents and does not require any winterization protocol. The result of this specialized extraction process is a precisely concentrated, aromatic golden-brown oil that is as close to the original plant composition as can be achieved. TGOD's premium cannabis products, including its cannabis oils, are certified organic by ProCert and its innovative growing process is certified organic by both ProCert and Ecocert, producing a clean, high-quality end product.

