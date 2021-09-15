Cannabis Business Times Honors The Legion of Bloom with High Accolades in Las Vegas

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Legion of Bloom (LEGION) — an eco-conscious Northern California cannabis company — has been recognized by the Cannabis Business Times as an industry leader, honoring Co-Founder Troy Meadows with a Cannabis Leadership Award at the 2021 Cannabis Conference in Las Vegas.

Meadows was humbled by this hard-earned recognition and accepted the Cannabis Leadership Award with pride for his entire team. Legion of Bloom , often praised for its commitment to sustainability, has defined itself as an innovative company that leads by example—and comparatively speaking, they set the bar pretty high for environmentalism. In doing so, they hope that other brands are inspired to follow suit and reduce the industry's collective footprint.

According to Meadows, who also serves as LEGION's Chief Marketing Officer, "We really wanted to be known for something different. "As founders we were all long-time farmers and environmentalists, so it's only natural that we use LEGION to help create positive change in the world that we live in." As Meadows puts it, "Over time, we've cultivated a cannabis brand that is devoted to protecting the planet. As we continue finding new ways to reduce our environmental footprint, LEGION invites consumers and the rest of the cannabis industry to take sustainability more seriously, too."

LEGION Prioritizes Environmental Stewardship

Since 2015, LEGION has strategically adapted to a changing climate within the cannabis industry as well as to climate change itself, adopting sustainable practices for agriculture; removing single-use plastics from the packaging for products; and taking environmental stewardship to the next level by partnering with local non-profits.

"We have always looked at ourselves as Earth defenders," CEO Russell Weisman says. "We make all of our decisions through a lens of sustainability, believing that through business, we can have a positive impact on the planet." As a result of this eco-forward brand ethos, The Cannabis Business Times has formally identified The Legion of Bloom as a responsible cannabis company that encourages Californians "To Take The HIGH Road" and do their part to save the planet, one purchase at a time.

About the Legion of Bloom

The Legion of Bloom is a sustainable Northern California cannabis company founded by five long-time cultivators who share a deep reverence for the planet. Together, they use cannabis as a vehicle for change by giving back to environmental causes and supporting local not-for-profits. Visit www.thelegionofbloom.com to learn more about their sustainability initiatives and to find LEGION products at local dispensaries in NorCal and SoCal. Contact LEGION directly to talk with their team of cannabis experts today.

