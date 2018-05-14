"This award is a true honor for our entire staff," said Editorial Director Noelle Skodzinski, who co-founded CBT in 2014. "It's a testament to the dedication of our team, the editorial standards we have set for the magazine and the level of education we bring to our readers."

CBT and CD staffs also earned national gold awards for Best Company Profile ("Patients Over Profits," written by Associate Editor Brian MacIver in CBT's April 2017 issue) and Best New Publication Design (Art Director Justin Armburger and Creative Director Jim Blayney for CD's debut issue in November 2017).

Cannabis Business Times caters exclusively to the cannabis cultivation market. Its sister publication, Cannabis Dispensary, launched in November 2017 and focuses solely on the retail segment of the cannabis industry.

"To see such acclaim this early in the lifespan of a magazine is incredible," Group Publisher Jim Gilbride said. "Equally important is what this award means to the evolving cannabis industry: As legalization continues to sweep across the U.S., recognition like this national award will only help validate the entire cannabis market as a viable and growing business space."

About Cannabis Business Times and Cannabis Dispensary

CBT (cannabisbusinesstimes.com) was founded in July 2014 and later purchased by GIE Media Inc. in April 2015. CD (cannabisdispensarymag.com) was launched in November 2017 by GIE Media Inc. In 2017, the company launched the Cannabis: Cultivation Conference. You can sign up to subscribe to CBT's monthly print magazine here or the free weekly e-newsletter here. You can sign up to subscribe to CD's bimonthly print magazine here or the free weekly e-newsletter here.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannabis-business-times-named-national-magazine-of-the-year-by-american-society-of-business-publication-editors-300648030.html

SOURCE GIE Media

Related Links

http://www.giemedia.com

