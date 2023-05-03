Cannabis Co-Manufacturer POSIBL Implements Lucid Green's Intelligent QR Code Platform Across Its 14 Brands

The company's full B2B platform features a touchless inventory management solution that saves time and money while enforcing state-mandated regulatory guidelines

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Green, the intelligent UPC platform transforming the cannabis supply chain, today announced that Salinas-based cannabis co-manufacturer POSIBL is implementing the smart QR codes (LucidIDs) across 14 brand partnerships, including Humo, Old Pal, Super Major, Miss Grass, Higgs, Stone Road and Country Ranch.

"We're expanding our partnership with POSIBL as they grow their portfolio which speaks to the utility and scalability of our tech stack," Lucid Green President Paul Botto said. "We designed LucidIDs to create unmatched operational efficiencies across the supply cannabis chain. The talented team at POSIBL recognizes this potential, and we're pleased to share they're implementing Lucid Green's smart QR code ecosystem as a standard operating procedure."

POSIBL entered into a partnership with Lucid Green in early 2022 and has grown its portfolio to 14 brands that will now use the company's supply chain tech platform, which features a touchless inventory management solution that saves time and money while enforcing state-mandated regulatory guidelines.

Since implementing Lucid Green's unique QR code platform, POSIBL has significantly reduced label and packing errors, enabling better business-to-business customer service, as well as maintained direct engagement with retail buyers and the end consumer, unlike other supply chain solutions on the market.

"Costly inventory management requirements threaten expansion for many cannabis businesses," POSIBL CEO Jesus Burrola said. "But with Lucid Green's intelligent QR code platform, we're able to put our best foot forward and support brand partners who are just taking off or scaling all while keeping costs in check. Having so many brands to service and hundreds of labels to review, Lucid Green's myriad of supply chain solutions makes our team more efficient, accountable and transparent."

About Lucid Green

Lucid Green was founded in early 2018 by data veterans Paul Botto and Larry Levy with a singular mission of building a standard for trust and transparency in the cannabis ecosystem. Lucid Green's platform provides retailers and distributors with a touchless inventory management solution – increasing supply chain efficiencies and cost-savings; and provides brands with a channel to connect directly with consumers. For more information, please visit lucidgreen.io .

POSIBL is the cannabis farm of the future. Already the engine for several of California's leading brands, and over 2,000,000 units of packaged product to date, POSIBL is redefining what it means to produce the highest quality cannabis. Leveraging a state-of-art system that uses less to do more, POSIBL brings the best greenhouse technology and expertise from traditional agriculture into cannabis, and pairs it with the best possible genetics to produce the perfect flower — grown in an ethical, sustainable, free of pesticide and cost-efficient way, year round. POSIBL's Smart Greenhouses use best in class climate control, requiring less water per pound of flower, and are three times more energy efficient than indoor growers. Combining pesticide-free agro-technology and committed human talent, POSIBL comprises a dedicated and gifted team who understand these state of the art systems to perfection — believing in them to help improve production and value with every harvest. With Good Will and Great Work, Anything is POSIBL. For more information, please visit: https://www.POSIBLproject.com .

