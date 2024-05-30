CANNABIS COMPANIES HARVEST OF OH AND TRULIEVE REACH A SETTLEMENT PRIOR TO OHIO'S LAUNCH OF ADULT-USE CANNABIS SALES

CLEVELAND, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The vertically-integrated Harvest of OH operation (Harvest of Ohio, LLC, Harvest Grows, LLC and Harvest Processing, LLC) and Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (Trulieve) have reached an agreement resolving the active litigation between the companies. The parties have agreed upon an amicable separation that will allow each to continue growing in the ever-changing Ohio market, as adult-use is on the horizon.

In accordance with the settlement, Trulieve will acquire Harvest of Ohio, LLC, which will hold licenses for medical cannabis dispensaries in Columbus and Beavercreek. The Harvest of OH medical dispensary in Athens will be transferred to Ariane Kirkpatrick as 100% owner and will be rebranded under the name Mavuno, a Swahili word for harvest, yield, and provide. Separately, Harvest of OH will divest ownership of its production facility in Ironton to unrelated third parties. Other terms of the resolution remain confidential.

Harvest of OH was the result of a unique partnership that Kirkpatrick, 51% majority owner, formed with Harvest Health and Recreation, LLC., an Arizona-based multi-state operator which later was acquired by Trulieve. Since its formation, the Black woman-owned and family operated Harvest of OH, was one of the few vertically integrated Ohio cannabis operations, consisting of medical dispensaries located in Columbus, Athens, and Beavercreek, and cultivation and processing operations co-located in Ironton. With corporate headquarters based in Cleveland, Harvest of OH was a product of Kirkpatrick's deep-rooted passion for community and economic development, social equity, and reversing the stigma surrounding cannabis.

Kirkpatrick states, "As the first Black and the first woman-owned cannabis company to achieve 100% vertical integration in the state of Ohio, the Harvest of OH team will forever be a part of cannabis history having broken barriers and paved the way for a diverse and inclusive workforce and supply chain." Amonica Davis, Kirkpatrick's sister and company's COO adds, "Our dedication and commitment will continue to be the hallmark of Mavuno in Athens and beyond, as we enter the Ohio adult-use cannabis market."

For more information on Mavuno, please visit www.mavunoofoh.com.

SOURCE Harvest of OH