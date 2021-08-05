Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At least 18 states in America have legalized recreational marijuana and 37 have legalized different forms of medical marijuana thanks to the growing push for legalization at the state and federal levels. If passed, the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act would remove marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act where it is listed as a Schedule I drug. As both state and federal governments move closer to legalizing cannabis, companies within this sector are also laying the groundwork and pursuing initiatives to gather a market share within the cannabis industry. Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCQB:SIXWF) (CSE:SIXW), Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSX:NEPT), Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC) (TSX:WEED), Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL), and GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ:GRWG) are among the companies capitalizing on the growing push for legalization and the increased demand for cannabis products.

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) (CSE:SIXW) announced the completion of the initial design for manufacturing for its Affinity System, a cannabinoid purification system. The company has therefore given Advanced Extractions Systems Inc. (AESI) approval of the design and commissioned the delivery of the first Affinity System. The company estimates that the system will be ready for its wet testing at AESI in late September. The company also anticipates shipping for Sixth Wave's Maryland laboratory shortly after the wet testing.

Sixth Wave Innovations is currently on schedule for the Affinity System and hopes to optimize the final product before delivering it to customers. The company is also on schedule to deliver the first 3 Affinity Systems to Green Envy Extracts in the fourth quarter of the year. Once they complete the delivery of the first system, Sixth Wave will operate the system for 60-90 days as per the purchase agreement to produce a high-purity full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate before completing the purchase order for an additional two systems at Green Envy's facility.

"We are pleased with the pace of design, development, and build effort that AESI is providing. We are achieving our expected milestones on schedule allowing us time to optimise the final product prior to customer delivery," said Sixth Wave's CEO John Cowan. "In addition, product design has been heavily influenced by AESi's past experience with primary extraction equipment which will reduce risk and ensure a smooth production scale up to meet anticipated customer demand."

The company also expects to take delivery orders from other companies later in the year after thoroughly testing its systems. The company estimates that it will deliver three or more Affinity Systems in each quarter depending on the production capacity. The company has plans to increase its production capacity in 2022/2023.

The success of the Affinity System will give Sixth Wave Innovations an entry into the growing cannabis industry whose legalization appears to be just around the corner. The company also anticipates that the continued state-to-state cannabis legalization will expand its market for the Affinity System.

These Cannabis Stocks are Dominating the Market

Whether the MORE Act is passed or not remains to be seen, but it isn't preventing cannabis companies from posting gains in current legal markets. Integrated health and wellness company Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSX:NEPT) recently released its Q4 2021 and FY 2021 financial results, which revealed full year revenue of $46.8 million, a 50% increase year-over-year. Among the highlights for the company in FY 2021 include the agreement with SQDC, the sole legal retailer for recreational cannabis in Quebec, receiving the amended license from Health Canada to sell dried cannabis flower and pre-rolled cannabis in Canada, and the launch of three Mood Ring SKUs (capsules, oil, and flower) in British Columbia.

Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC) (TSX:WEED) launched Tweed Quickies and Ace Valley Pinners, two new offerings in the continued evolution of its pre-roll portfolio that matched consumer preferences. Its two new products are developed to meet the growing preference among consumers for smaller joints that they can consume in one sitting, without the need to share, given the current times. The Tweed Quickies come in 0.35 grams while the Ace Valley Pinner is even smaller at 0.3 grams. The quantities are based on the results from a research Canopy Growth recently commissioned. This new addition in its product portfolio brings customers smaller joints that they can enjoy within a group setting without the need to share their joints.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) completed the previously disclosed acquisition of Inner Spirit Holdings Limited by acquiring all the issued and outstanding common shares of Inner Spirit. This transaction sets Sundial as one of Canada's largest vertically integrated cannabis companies and gives the company a strategic entry into the cannabis retail sector. This acquisition will also strengthen the company's retail expertise thanks to Spiritleaf's reputation as an industry leader through its sales, support, customer benefits, and employee training initiatives.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire HGS Hydro, which has six stores across Michigan and a third store scheduled to open in the fall of 2021. The company, which provides hydroponic and organic garden centers for other companies, expects to complete the asset by the end of the fiscal year 2021. Once complete, the transaction will expand GrowGeneration's hydroponic garden centers to 65 (14 in Michigan) making GrowGeneration one of the largest chains of hydroponic garden centers in the nation.

With governments moving closer to the legalization of cannabis, companies such as Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE:SIXW) (OTCQB:SIXWF) are preparing themselves to enter the market through collaborations with major players in the extraction space.

For more information on Sixth Wave Innovations Inc., click here .

Disclaimer: Microsmallcap.com (MSC) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MSC or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MSC are solely those of MSC and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MSC and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MSC and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (MSC), and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author (MSC) has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, MSC, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated twenty five hundred dollars by MSC, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of Sixth Wave Innovations

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MSC and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

[email protected]

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE Microsmallcap.com