Cannabis Company Revolution Enterprises Names Former Tribune Publishing CEO and Publisher of the Chicago Tribune Tony Hunter Chair of Board of Directors

ELMHURST, Ill., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Enterprises CEO Mark de Souza announced today that prominent media executive and corporate leader Tony Hunter will become chair of the company's board of directors. In addition, de Souza said Revolution, a national leader in the cannabis industry, is entering Arkansas.

Hunter is an accomplished media-operating executive who is known for having led the Chicago Tribune Company during a time of unprecedented change by focusing on operational excellence, digital innovation and strategic partnerships. He ascends to board chairman during a critical period of growth for Revolution.

Founded in Illinois, the home state of several breakout cannabis companies, Revolution is expanding beyond the medical market in its home state, offering a broad array of consumer packaged goods in addition to preparing to enter the adult-use market in the newly legalized Illinois market and in other states. In recent months, Revolution has also expanded operations to Florida and acquired HempVet, a hemp-derived CBD pet products company.

"Tony is a remarkable leader whose passions and expertise perfectly fit Revolution," said de Souza, who took the helm in October 2016. "He has a proven track record of building robust businesses by creating high performance teams and an intense focus on the execution of strategic priorities. His integrity and focus on profitability, coupled with disciplined corporate governance, uniquely matches our board chair needs as we enter this next chapter in Revolution's evolution."

"I'm excited to join Mark and his team in establishing Revolution as a leader in the cannabis and hemp sector," Hunter said. "Revolution's business is based on putting patients and consumers first, operational excellence, and expansion that is thoughtful and strategic. I look forward to helping the company in its next stage of growth as we double down on these fundamentals and open new markets across the country."

Hunter spent over 20 years at the Tribune Company, including eight as Publisher of the Chicago Tribune. He is recognized for his success as an architect of change and a leader of business transformation. Given his depth of experience in the digital ecosystem, Hunter now works closely with executives and organizations to help them capitalize on marketplace opportunities and proactively address digital disruption. Hunter became an advocate for medical cannabis after seeing loved ones benefit from it in fighting debilitating chronic health conditions.

Hunter's appointment coincides with Revolution's expansion into Arkansas, which approved medical cannabis by ballot measure in 2016 and opened for legal sales in May 2019. Revolution will serve as the exclusive strategic consulting partner to Delta Medical Cannabis Co., bringing its operational expertise, full brand suite and product lines, and commitment to community to the "Natural State." Delta Medical operates one of five licensed cultivation and processing facilities in the state, and broke ground on construction in January 2019. Revolution will also bring vertical integration experience to Delta Medical as it begins to evolve its retail operations on-line in the state.

"We are proud that our reputation for success from pre-seed research and development all the way to operations and distribution has made Revolution a sought-after partner for vertically integrated and niche operators across the country," Oleg Movchan, Revolution's Chief Strategy Officer and Deputy CEO said. "Entering Arkansas is consistent with our strategy of expansion into strictly regulated, limited license market states. We look forward to continuing to extend our footprint into additional states in the coming months."

"Delta Medical is thrilled to join forces with Revolution to ensure our patients receive best-in-class care," Doug Falls, CEO of Delta Medical said. "Revolution's philosophy, hands-on approach, and experience running businesses like ours make this relationship a natural. We are excited for what we can accomplish as a team."

