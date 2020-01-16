Cannabis Company to Plant Trees in Australia After Devastating Bushfires

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Root Wellness CBD today announced its #ROOTFORAUSTRALIA reforestation campaign. The campaign is an effort to replant and replace trees throughout the devastated regions of Australia that have been affected by the recent wildfires.

Root Wellness CBD

Since inception, Root Wellness CBD has donated proceeds from orders to tree-planting efforts throughout the world. Due to the recent events in Australia, the company has decided to focus all of its force into the Root For Australia campaign from now until April 2020. The campaign takes proceeds from every single order of Root Wellness CBD products and will use them to replant trees throughout Australia.

Drought has plagued Australia since 2017. In September, the unthinkable happened as mass fires engulfed Australian states. Sparking first in Queensland and New South Wales, the fires quickly spread throughout the rest of the country. The most severe and vast burning has taken place in the state of New South Wales where almost four million hectares have been destroyed by the fires, burning everything in its path including more than 1,500 homes and displacing the families that occupied them. Entire ecosystems have been reduced to ashes, leaving what is left of the native species such as koalas, kangaroo, and wombats with no relief or sustainable homes to offer retreat.

"Root Wellness has always carried the mission to give back to the earth that our products are made from," said Robert Crossley, CEO of Root Wellness CBD. "Given the current circumstances, we felt it was of absolute importance that we direct our contributions accordingly. Root Wellness was founded on the premise of making an impact on the root of environmental problems while simultaneously offering products that nourish the mind and body. Root Wellness offers a wide variety of CBD-infused products and has partnered with One Tree Planted, with the promise of planting one tree for every order we receive. For our #RootforAustralia campaign, we will be doubling our commitment."

About One Tree Planted:

One Tree Planted is a 501C3 non-profit with a focus on global reforestation efforts. As an environmental charity, they are dedicated to making it easier for individuals and businesses to give back to the environment, create a healthier climate, protect biodiversity and help reforestation efforts around the world. All by planting trees! Founded in 2014, they have more than doubled the number of trees planted year over year.

Root Wellness CBD has set a goal for the calendar year of 2020. They hope to be able to plant over 10 million trees worldwide through their partnership with One Tree Planted.

To find out more information on #RootForAustralia, visit www.rootwellnesscbd.com or follow their story on Instagram @root_wellness or Facebook @rootwellnesshemp.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Lynn: (657) 622-0073 or info@rootwellnesscbd.com

Related Images

rootforaustralia.jpeg

#RootForAustralia

Related Links

Root Wellness

OneTreePlanted

SOURCE Root Wellness CBD

Related Links

http://www.rootwellnesscbd.com

