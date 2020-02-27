Cannabis Conference 2020 To Feature Leading Experts From Nation's Top Universities Covering Topics Critical To Industry Growth

CLEVELAND and LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Conference 2020 (CannabisConference.com) presented by leading trade publications Cannabis Business Times, Cannabis Dispensary, and Hemp Grower, announced today that this year's conference will feature many of the leading horticultural experts from top universities across the nation.

Speakers include such well-regarded experts as:

Dr. Janna Beckerman , Extension Plant Pathologist, Purdue University ;

, Extension Plant Pathologist, ; Dr. Bruce Bugbee , Dept. of Plants, Soil, and Climate, Utah State ;

, Dept. of Plants, Soil, and Climate, ; Marguerite Bolt , Hemp Ext. Specialist, Purdue University ;

, Hemp Ext. Specialist, ; Dr. Brian Jackson , Dir. Of Horticultural Substrates Lab, NC State ;

, Dir. Of Horticultural Substrates Lab, ; Dr. Garrett Owen , Outreach Specialist, Michigan State ;

, Outreach Specialist, ; Mitchell Westmoreland , Crop Physiology Lab, Utah State ; and,

, Crop Physiology Lab, ; and, Dr. Brian Whipker , Prof. of Floriculture, NC State .

These researchers and scientists will provide insights and expertise on a range of topics critical to the industry's growth and building a successful cannabis business, including effective hemp crop management, lighting for optimal cannabinoid production, nutrient monitoring and root zone management, and more.

A full-list of Cannabis Conference speakers, including the special keynote session from actor and celebrity cannabis business owner Jim Belushi, is available here.

Additionally, participants who register for the All-Access Pass by Friday, February 28, 2020 will receive a discount of $400 off the full registration fee. The three-day event will be held at the Paris Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nev., April 21-23, 2020. Click here for registration details.

Cannabis Conference 2020 is expected to draw more than 3,000 attendees from more than 30 countries worldwide, bringing together dozens of the industry's leading voices to address the biggest opportunities and challenges facing the legal cannabis market.

Cannabis Conference 2020 will expand on the successes of previous events' cultivation and dispensary education and will include for the first time a track dedicated to the cultivation and sale of hemp and hemp-derived products. The conference features in-depth educational programming on cannabis cultivation and business operations, as well as the most informed industry perspectives on retail management and customer engagement.

The Cannabis Conference exhibition hall will feature cutting-edge technologies, solutions and services for professionals in cannabis cultivation and dispensary businesses.

SOURCE GIE Media

