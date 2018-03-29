Cannabis Continues to Provide Progress in Medical Sector

The emergence of a legal recreational cannabis sector has drawn attention away from the medical cannabis market. However, many companies continue to move forward in this strong sector, benefiting from extensive research and development work. PreveCeutical Medical, Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTC: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (PRVCF Profile) is developing new cannabis-based medicines and delivery systems through partnership with researchers in Australia. Invictus MD Strategies Corporation (TSX-V: GENE) (OTC: IVITF) has created a network of profitable growing facilities that allowed the company to pay out a million-dollar dividend in 2016, the first dividend payout by a Canadian cannabis company, and Radient Technologies, Inc. (TSX-V: RTI) is partnering with cannabis companies to produce medical cannabis extracts. Already the owner of a large growing facility, WeedMD, Inc. (TSX-V: WMD) is in the process of creating 610,000 square feet of greenhouse space that will increase its cannabis production from 1,500kg to 33,000kg over two phases of expansion. Wildflower Marijuana, Inc. (CSE: SUN) sells a range of cannabis-based products, including vaporizers and soap, and is set to expand in the lucrative California market through new licenses in Los Angeles.

Recreational Cannabis' s Big Brother

A lot of attention in the cannabis industry is currently focused on the recreational market. A few nations and states, most notably Canada and California, have legalized recreational cannabis or are on the road to legalization. It's a huge deal commercially, as companies prepare to exploit new markets. But in the background, the medical sector continues to make leaps forward in cannabis use.

Despite tight restrictions limiting research, a number of different medical benefits from cannabis have already been found. Best known are its use in managing chronic pain and alleviating the nausea and vomiting that follow chemotherapy. Some evidence indicates it might also be effective in dealing with neurological problems, including multiple sclerosis and epilepsy. Scientists are also exploring the use of cannabis in treating HIV and AIDS patients, as well as those suffering post-traumatic stress disorder and a range of other ailments. With so much potential, it's little wonder that medical cannabis companies are examining every opportunity to leverage their presence in the market.

Prevention, Not Just Cure

PreveCeutical Medical, Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) is among the companies committed to researching and developing new cannabis-based treatments.

Founded in 2015, PreveCeutical is the creation of Stephen and Kimberly Van Deventer. Entrepreneurs with extensive experience in venture capital and business development, they have been working together since 2009. As the minds behind Cornerstone Global Partners, they supported the emergence of other companies with significant presence in the medical cannabis sector.

The Van Deventers' involvement in this sector peaked their interest in health and wellness. They started looking into how they could use their business skills in offering new treatments to health-conscious consumers. Their aim was to combine scientific research with the benefits of natural remedies in order to provide the best of both worlds. PreveCeutical was founded to support this objective, with a focus on preventive medicine, as reflected in its name.

PreveCeutical has shown a strong commitment to working with researchers, teaming up with research centers to develop new and improved options for treatment. The company's early work has focused on acute problems such as cancer, obesity, Type 2 diabetes, pain management and neurological disorders. That initial focus has naturally led to work with cannabis because of the drug's use in tackling many of these ongoing ailments.

With its organic and nature identical products, PreveCeutical is well oriented to appeal to consumers looking for ethically sourced and effective treatments for diseases that other drugs are struggling to treat.

Research into Cannabinoids

This week marks an important moment in PreveCeutical's efforts to improve healthcare through cannabis.

In fulfillment of an agreement announced earlier this year, the first in a series of cannabis shipments has been shipped to the Pharmacy Australia Centre for Excellence (PACE) at the University of Queensland. The cannabis flowers and oils have been provided by Aurora Cannabis, Inc. as part of a deal with PreveCeutical. Grown within Canada's carefully licensed and increasingly sophisticated cannabis industry, the flowers and oils will be used by PreveCeutical's Australian researchers to create and improve cannabis treatments.

Such international work is made complicated by the legal status of cannabis, which varies significantly from one country to another, and is tightly controlled even in territories where it can be legally sold. For this one project, the companies have had to obtain licenses for the export of cannabis from Canada and for that cannabis to be brought into Australia for research purposes. Strict standards have to be met for any sort of work on these products.

PreveCeutical's partnership with Aurora is an important one in that it has the potential to bring considerable benefit for both companies. As part of the deal, Aurora has received rights including the option to either license resulting technology for Canada and Australia or to opt for a royalty arrangement on product sales (http://nnw.fm/ib0uM ). This agreement shows faith in PreveCeutical's ability to provide effective, profitable treatments based on its research.

"We see an important market for cannabis-based products that are more narrowly targeted at specific therapeutic areas but that are higher value add and being involved with initiatives such as PreveCeutical's is part of our strategy to gain access to these types of products," said Terry Booth, CEO of Aurora.

Expanding into Australia

To further support its research efforts in Australia, PreveCeutical recently incorporated a new subsidiary in the country (http://nnw.fm/oAX8v ).

Led by its director of International Operations, Dr. Maher Khaled, PreveCeutical (Australia) Pty Ltd will work closely with the company's chief research officer, Dr. Harry Parekh, to advance the company's goal of providing new health care options based on rigorous research.

This expansion into Australia has been shaped by the country's strong academic and clinical research, as well as support from government programs. The Australian government supports scientific innovation through a range of programs and incentives, including a research and development tax break. This provides a 43.5 percent tax offset for eligible R&D activities, from which PreveCeutical's new subsidiary will benefit.

The company's Australian research program is centered around the Sol-gel system (http://nnw.fm/k6NmC ). An innovative drug delivery system, Sol-gel consists of medicine in liquid form that patients administer via the nasal cavity. There, it forms a gel that stays in place, slowly and steadily releasing active ingredients into the bloodstream.

Sol-gel is ideally suited to deliver drugs targeting the brain. When delivered by traditional methods such as pills and injections, medications have to travel through complex bodily systems, slowing down their arrival and resulting in the filtering out of much of the medicine, thereby limiting the effectiveness of a given dose. Sol-gel uses hydrogels and delivery close to the brain to bypass many of these barriers.

Given cannabis's potential in tackling pain and neurological symptoms, many cannabis-based medicines are likely to target the brain. With Sol-gel, PreveCeutical may be in a strong position to provide one of the most effective delivery systems for a growing class of drugs.

Using Cannabis as a Cure

Many companies are now involved in providing cannabis-based medical treatments.

Invictus MD Strategies (TSX-V: GENE) (OTC: IVITF) has a foothold in the Canadian cannabis market and with an eye to future growth. Founded in 2014, the company has a number of licensed growing facilities and over 250 acres of property ready to be turned into cultivation space. The one-million-dollar dividend it paid out in 2016 was the first dividend payout by a Canadian cannabis company. With a platform that includes ancillary products such as fertilizers and nutrients, the company benefits from all elements of cannabis production.

Radient (TSX-V: RTI) specializes in the extraction of compounds from biological materials through microwave-assisted processing. This patented technology platform lets the company extract the beneficial elements from all manner of plants for use in food, pharmaceuticals, personal care and other products. This includes working with cannabis growers to produce cannabis extracts for medical use.

WeedMD (TSX-V: WMD) is a medical cannabis company with a 26,0000-square-foot growing space in Ontario. A producer of consistently high-quality cannabis, the company is expanding as the Canadian cannabis market grows. The first phase of an ambitious project to expand its growing facilities is currently underway, with the aim of creating 610,000 square feet of greenhouse space. This will increase the company's cannabis production from 1,500kg to 21,000kg per year, with a goal of reaching 33,000kg with phase two of the expansion program.

Wildflower Marijuana (CSE: SUN) is focused on providing cannabis health and wellness products for the U.S. market. The company sells a range of products using cannabinoids, including vaporizers, capsules and soap. Its recent acquisition of retail and cultivation licenses in Los Angeles may allow the company to expand in the increasingly lucrative California market.

With so many companies providing a diverse range of products and services, the medical cannabis market continues to go strong, even as recreational cannabis draws the headlines.

For more information on PreveCeutical, visit PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) .

About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire (CNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) CannabisNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. CNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where news, content and information converge.

Receive Text Alerts from CannabisNewsWire : Text "Cannabis" to 21000

For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com and or https://CannabisNewsWire.News

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

DISCLAIMER: CannabisNewsWire (CNW) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with CNW or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by CNW are solely those of CNW and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable CNW and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. CNW and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author, and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, CNW, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.

CNW & FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and CNW and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

CannabisNewsWire (CNW) & NetworkNewsWire (NNW) are proud to be affiliated partners of the Investor Brand Network (IBN)

About IBN

Over the past 10+ years we have consistently introduced new network brands, each specifically designed to fulfil the unique needs of our growing client base and services. Today, we continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Please feel free to visit the Investor Brand Network (IBN) http://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Corporate Communications Contact:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

+303-498-7722 Office

Editor@CannabisNewsWire.net

Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

NNW@FinancialNewsMedia.com

+1-(954)345-0611

http://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

SOURCE CannabisNewsWire