Cannabis Creative Forms Strategic Alliance with High Purity Natural Products & High Purity Extractions

NEWTON, Mass., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Creative, High Purity Natural Products and High Purity Extractions have formed a strategic partnership to provide a full service solution to CBD business owners looking to white label and market their products.

High Purity Extractions

Cannabis Creative is a digital marketing agency dedicated to helping clients increase visibility online, enhance conversions and achieve business goals through performance-driven marketing solutions. Clients include Revolutionary Clinics, iDry Systems, Tricann Alternatives, the National Cannabis Risk Management Association, Fronto King, Sweet Dirt, Maine Coast Hemp, Honest Paws, and Blue Forest Farms.

High Purity Extractions provides complete extraction, oil distillation and refining, THC mitigation, filling and packaging for hemp companies. They offer complete design/build of processing plants for both cannabis and hemp processing. High Purity Natural Products manufactures cutting edge CBD products and provides contract manufacturing, and white label services for tinctures, skin care products, cosmetics, edibles, and vapes.

High Purity Natural Products and High Purity Extractions will refer its customers to Cannabis Creative for packaging design, web design, digital marketing, SEO, social media, and email marketing services. In exchange Cannabis Creative will recommend businesses who are interested in purchasing bulk CBD products or in need of extraction services to the team at High Purity.

As strategic partners, Cannabis Creative will provide high quality marketing services to High Purity Extraction and High Purity Natural Products.

"We have worked with High Purity Extractions and High Purity Natural Products for years," said Josefine Nowitz, Co-founder of Cannabis Creative. "They are trusted partners who offer exceptionally high-quality products and services, and we highly recommend them to our client base."

"Cannabis Creative is a wonderful resource for us and we want to bring their services to our customers as they can help refine their brand, web presence, social media, and have the ability to generate qualified leads to grow their business," said Mike Matton, Owner, High Purity Extractions and High Purity Natural Products. "As partners, we are able to manufacture and help bring to market new CBD products, which fit perfectly with our customers unique brands."

About Cannabis Creative

Cannabis Creative Group is a full-service digital marketing agency providing a suite of marketing solutions including branding, web design & development, SEO, packaging design, print, social and email marketing for cannabis and CBD companies.

