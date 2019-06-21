Cannabis Creative Forms Strategic Alliance with LeafLogix

NEWTON, Mass., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Creative forges strategic partnership with LeafLogix.

Cannabis Creative is a digital marketing firm dedicated to helping cannabis clients increase visibility online, enhance conversions and achieve business goals through performance-driven marketing solutions. Clients include Revolutionary Clinics, High Purity Extractions, Tricann Alternatives, the National Cannabis Risk Management Association, Fronto King, Sweet Dirt Medicinals, Honest Paws, and Blue Forest Farms.

Creative Cannabis

LeafLogix is an enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution covering the full vertical of operational needs for cannabis businesses. LeafLogix software solutions range from point-of-sale, business-to-business wholesale distribution, e-commerce, cultivation, processing & manufacturing, reporting, and more.

As strategic partners, Cannabis Creative will offer LeafLogix's point of sale, cultivation, inventory management and distribution enterprise resource planning solutions to retailers, growers, and distributors while LeafLogix will refer its customers to Cannabis Creative for web design, digital marketing, SEO, SEM, lead gen, social media, email marketing, and packaging design services.

"It's in the customer's best interest for there to be synergy between the companies that help them grow their business and the companies that help them operate," says Scott Hinerfeld – VP of Development at LeafLogix. "The more successful our clients are, the more successful both our organizations will be."

"We are thrilled to be partnered with LeafLogix," said Josefine Nowitz, Co-Founder of Cannabis Creative. "This partnership will allow us to go beyond the traditional agency model by offering our clients holistic solutions that will meet their digital marketing and business needs."

About LeafLogix

LeafLogix is a seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution supporting growers, distributors, processors, and retailers in recreational cannabis, medical cannabis, hemp and CBD. LeafLogix integrates with all regulatory compliance software providers, allowing clients to grow intelligent and compliant operations. With a service footprint spanning three continents and 33 states as well as D.C. and Puerto Rico, LeafLogix products cover the full vertical of operational needs ranging from POS, B2B wholesale distribution, e-commerce, cultivation, processing, reporting, and more.

About Cannabis Creative Group

Cannabis Creative Group is a full-service digital marketing agency providing a suite of solutions including branding, web design & development, SEO, packaging design, print, social and email marketing. Recent clients include High Purity Natural Products, the National Cannabis Risk Management Association, Fronto King, Cambio Naturals, Revolutionary Clinics and CBDease Products. Interested in learning more about Cannabis Creative or LeafLogix? Contact: Josefine Nowitz @ 216654@email4pr.com.

