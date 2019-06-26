Cannabis Cultivation and Extraction Potentially Costs 80% Less in Latin America

PALM BEACH, Florida, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent article in the Green Fund said that: "The global cannabis market is thought to be worth USD$150 billion today (March 15, 2019). Barclays, in their European Consumer Staples Report in September 2018, suggests that this figure could increase to USD$272 billion by 2028." Every day more articles and new revenue projection are released opining on what has happened and are replete with newer and higher projections. Inside his tsunami of information one common thread becomes obvious. The market will rise in 2019. There will be more product, more revenues, more infrastructure, more projections and more news.

One of the key sub-markets will be the expansion of the cultivation & extraction business operations. As the medicinal markets grow, there needs to be supervision at every level in the growth, cultivation and extraction operations. Many companies will look to Latin America to add these operations to their vertical marketing operations. Why Latin America? Because, the Green Fund says : "… the region is known for almost perfect growing conditions, and when coupled with large amounts of available farming land, very low costs of labor, sunshine that can drive up to two harvests per annum, and the booming home grow culture mentioned above, you have a region primed to potentially become the global leader's in low-cost cannabis production…." The region boasts exceptional climatic conditions, with lots of sunshine and good rainfall. This coupled with acres and acres of arable land, could make the LATAM region the global leaders in cannabis production.

In addition to the above, the price of labor is exceptionally cheap when compared to it's European and North American counterparts. Combined, it is estimated that LATAM will be able to produce cannabis – in commercial quantities – for nearly 80% less than the rest of the world. That's a pretty big advantage.

Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: RLV) (OTCQB: RLLVF) (Frankfurt: 6BX) active in the Latin Cannabis Markets is issuing breaking news today. Relevium Technologies, a Health and Wellness portfolio company, announced today it is positioning itself as an important player in the Colombian medical cannabis market by cementing medical and research relationships in the country in order to establish clinical validation programs for its Endo Nutraceutical Supplements (ENS) and Oral Nutritional Supplements.



On June 13th, 2019, the Company announced a binding LOI to acquire LifeLine Pharma SAS, a binding agreement to acquire the shares of Lifeline Pharma SAS, a Cali based cultivation and extraction business in the burgeoning agro-pharma market in Colombia. With a much lower cost of production, a robust commercial and legal framework and a culture that is open to Phyto therapeutic medicine, Colombia is quickly becoming a global center of medical cannabis supply and it is forecasted that the Country will be looking to supply as much as 44% of the World's demand.



"This is a major strategic step in the development of our Phyto therapeutic biopharma business" stated Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium Technologies.



The Company's subsidiary, Biocannabix Health Corporation, is a vertically integrated medical cannabis company with strategic positioning in three major markets: Canada, Latin America and Europe.



The company's operations in Montreal allows Biocannabix to leverage leading edge scientific and research platforms as well as government incentives in the province of Quebec. The recent acquisition of LifeLine in Colombia allows the company to leverage lower costs of cultivation and processing as well as to manage its own genetics for the production of targeted Phyto therapeutic formulations. Colombia, Canada and Germany combined are central to the clinical validation program for the ENS and ONS products that will be offered in all three markets. Read this and more news for Relevium at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-rlv/

JUNE 28TH conference CALL details and REGISTRATION instructions

As announced last week, Relevium will be hosting a LATAM Strategy Conference Call. In order to register for the call please use the following link. Once registered you will receive your call instructions and you will be able to add the event to your calendar.

Please Click: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/71292b6aa9d728da4ac87b605f06faf5

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a publicly-traded company that operates in the health and wellness industry, including legal cannabis, with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operations of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets and medical cannabis. The Company pursues its business strategy through an acquisition and partnership model in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries:

BGX E-Health LLC (BGX), based in Orlando, Florida, markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition and cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix® brand portfolio in the US and Europe. Relevium's premium brands are sold at some of the world's largest retailers including such as Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

Biocannabix Health Corporation (BCX), based in Montreal, Quebec, is a biopharma nutraceutical company focused on delivering pediatric endo-medicinal nutraceuticals for cannabinoid therapy.

About Lifeline Pharma

Lifeline Pharma SAS is a privately owned vertically integrated agro-pharma business dedicated to scientific research, grow, extraction, production and export of medicinal grade cannabis derivatives. Incorporated in Cali, Colombia, Lifeline leverages 150 years of organic agriculture located in Rozo, Valle del Cauca, in the heart of the sugar cane enclave, only 7 minutes away from the international airport and 10 minutes away from Cali, the third largest city in the country.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third- party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM expects to be compensated forty-six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by Relevium Technologies Inc by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact :

editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com