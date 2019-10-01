Cannabis Cultivator Stability Growth Announces $1 Million Monthly Revenue Milestone

David Lewis detailed, "Stability was conceived in the second quarter of 2018 and launched in the fourth quarter of 2018. Today, as we start the fourth quarter of 2019, monthly revenue has reached one million dollars and our rate of growth continues to accelerate." Lewis served as an investor and advisor to Stability prior to joining as chief operating officer in May of 2019. "Returning customers has been a central driver of revenue growth as retail dispensary owners secure consistent and profitable product supply from our cultivation operation," he added.

Kitch added, "While we are encouraged by the financial returns for our shareholders, our focus remains on producing top quality medical cannabis which commands premium margins for our retail distributor network and a safe and consistent experience for patients. We know dispensaries are under pressure as the market finds equilibrium and carrying Stability products on the shelves is proving to improve margins and inventory turnover."

"One key factor in our consistency and quality of product is our commitment to a chemical-free integrated pest management program in which we utilize predatory insects to control invasive pests which could otherwise threaten crops. This means patients trust Stability Cannabis brands", added chief cultivation officer Austin Clay.

Stability Growth provides white-label nitrogen packaged cannabis for retail dispensaries, a line of house brand nitrogen packaged cannabis flower, wholesale deli-style cannabis flower as well as processed items including pre-rolls, solvent-less rosin and other medical marijuana products. Stability was recently honored through the Innovator of the Year program for their propriety approach to cannabis cultivation.

About Stability Growth

Oklahoma City based Stability Growth operates one of the largest indoor cannabis cultivation and processing facilities in America with more than 85,000 square feet of high-tech cultivation. Stability Growth provides a diverse array of cannabis products to retail dispensaries and processors.

www.StabilityGrows.com

