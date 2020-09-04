Cannabis Delivery Just Got Faster in the Los Angeles Area with Dyrect

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Need a cannabis delivery? How does free delivery in 30 minutes or less sound?

For most recreational cannabis users in the Los Angeles area, the new free cannabis delivery service from Dyrect is the fastest and easiest way to get flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, and vaporizers.

Dyrect's goal is to be the fastest delivery platform in the U.S., but the company is also focused on providing the ultimate customer experience through every interaction.

This dedication to service and experience shows in everything the company does – from its support to its uniformed drivers and even its unique holographic bags that are included for free with every delivery (they're worth $10 each).

Dyrect Keeps Promises and Delivers More

While it's true there is no faster cannabis delivery than Dyrect delivery, there is a difference between saying you'll deliver in 30 minutes or less and actually doing it.

To prove its commitment to keeping its delivery time promise, Dyrect offers $6 off a customer's next order if a delivery is made after 30 minutes. However, they're offering 5X that amount this month to celebrate their launch in a huge 30-30 promotion!

Special 30-30 Promotion During September 2020

If a customer orders through Dyrect and does not receive the delivery within 30 minutes, they'll automatically receive $30 towards their next purchase as a cash voucher added to their Dyrect account. The discount is available on every order.

50% off the Hottest Product

Dyrect also offers a unique 50% discount on the most popular and desired products – the items everyone wants to buy but no other company offers a discount on!

The Hottest Product Discount changes all the time depending on what items people want the most, so check the delivery menu on the Dyrect website to see the current offer. The first items to be offered at 50% off as part of this program are 1/8 Island OG Drift and all Raw Garden products.

Get It Fast – Get it Dyrect

Orders for Dyrect cannabis delivery from licensed local dispensaries can be place at MyDyrect.com or by calling (916) 888-8806.

Currently, deliveries are made between 10:00 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. seven days per week to customers in Culver City, Santa Monica, and Venice Beach, California, but Dyrect will be expanding to more cities in the Los Angeles area soon!

